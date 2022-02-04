CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
Cedilla Therapeutics, a biotechnology company bringing a new dimension to precision oncology, today announced that Alexandra Glucksmann, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate update at the following upcoming investor conferences in February:
- 4 th Annual Guggenheim Oncology Conference. Company presentation on Friday, February 11, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Proteins – Degraders and Other Next Gen Technologies. Company presentation on Thursday, February 24, at 10:55 a.m. ET.
About Cedilla Therapeutics
Cedilla Therapeutics is bringing a new dimension to precision oncology. We have discovered new ways to selectively inhibit oncogenic drivers with small molecules that conditionally modulate proteins in their functional state. Our conditional inhibitors are unlocking critical and elusive cancer targets including TEAD and CDK2. We are a driven and patient-focused team. Follow our journey at www.cedillatx.com and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005045/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com
Media Contact:
Carolyn Noyes
MacDougall Advisors
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH ONCOLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Cedilla Therapeutics
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/04/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 02/04/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005045/en