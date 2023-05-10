Celebrating 100 years, United Way of Greater Houston honors ExxonMobil as Company of the Century and Zions Bancorporation president and chief operating officer Scott J. McLean as Volunteer of the Century for community impact

United Way of Greater Houston commemorated 100 years of service to the Greater Houston community during a Centennial Celebration on May 9, 2023 at Wortham Theater Center. United Way honored those whose outstanding contributions have been integral to United Way’s ability to provide help and hope to millions of neighbors. Awards given during the ceremony include ExxonMobil, honored as Company of the Century, and Scott McLean, president and chief operating officer of Zions Bancorporation and chairman of Amegy Bank, honored as Volunteer of the Century. Pictured (L-R): Liam Mallon, president, ExxonMobil Upstream Company, representing ExxonMobil; Amanda McMillian, president and CEO, United Way of Greater Houston; and Scott McLean.