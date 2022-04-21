HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS) today announced that in celebration of Earth Day, Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer signed a commitment to pursue Science Based Targets (SBTs) to reduce the Company’s greenhouse gas emissions.
“ADS’ commitment to reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions reflects the Company’s broader goal to continue making progress on environmental stewardship initiatives,” Barbour stated. “We are proud to join the more than 2,000 businesses that are working with the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions in line with climate science. I believe this goal fits in perfectly with this year’s Earth Day theme of ‘Invest in our planet’.”
The Science Based Targets initiative is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United National Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature. This partnership is working to mobilize the private sector to limit global warming to 1.5°C and prevent the worst effects of climate change. More information can be found at https://sciencebasedtargets.org.
ADS is the second largest plastic recycler in North America, making the Company a natural leader in sustainability initiatives. Today’s announcement is part of a broader set of 10-year sustainability goals the Company issued in January 2022, including a commitment to nearly double its consumption of recycled material to one billion pounds and implementing closed-loop water usage at all manufacturing locations.
“At ADS, our reason is water. Our 10-year sustainability goals, highlight our continued commitment to sustainability, including reducing the impact of our energy footprint and safeguarding the land at our sites, while helping to manage the world’s most precious resource, water,” Barbour explained.
More about the company’s 10 Year sustainability goals can be found at: www.sustainability.ads-pipe.com/
Additional information about ADS can be found at: www.adspipe.com
About the Company
Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of 63 manufacturing plants and 32 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.
