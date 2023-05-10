LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2023--
Celerion, a leading clinical research organization, has been recognized for the eighth consecutive year as the winner of a CRO Leadership Award by global biopharmaceutical executives in Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader’s annual CRO Leadership Awards for 2023.
Celerion was distinguished among 46 of their peers in the annual Contract Research Quality Benchmarking online survey conducted by Industry Standard Research . Celerion received a CRO Leadership Award in all five categories, including capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, and reliability.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition and would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our clients for their trust and support,” says Celerion CEO Susan Thornton, Ph.D. “This recognition is a reflection of our continued focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We believe that our unwavering commitment to these principles is the foundation of our success and sets us apart from our competitors,” she added.
About Celerion
Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research services, offers a unique combination of medical expertise, clinical operations experience, and scientific excellence that gives its clients the confidence to make fast, accurate decisions about their drug development path.
For over fifty years, Celerion has leveraged the latest operational concepts and technologies to execute safety/tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic studies in highly controlled clinical environments. These include first-in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interaction, cardiac safety, bioequivalence and bioavailability, metabolism and excretion studies, as well as pharmacokinetic evaluations in patients with impaired renal or hepatic function. In addition, Celerion offers data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and bioanalytical services. Our founding mission is to help our clients get their drugs to market quickly, so that they touch the lives of our family, friends, and people in need around the world. For more information, please visit www.celerion.com.
