The "Cell Analysis Market by Product & Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, High Content Screening), Process (Single-cell Analysis), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 28.6 Billion by 2027 from USD 17.7 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
Key opportunities for the cell analysis market include emerging economies, high risk of communicable diseases and pandemic outbreaks, and increasing adoption of novel cellular assays in various cancer research applications. On the other hand, high costs associated with cell analysis instruments along with limitations on the usage of reagents for experiments are expected to restrain the market growth.
The reagents & consumables segment dominates the cell analysis market through the study period of 2020-2027.
Based on product & service, the global cell analysis market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, accessories, software, and services. The reagents & consumables segment represented the largest market share for the year 2021, in the cell analysis market. The development of affordable reagent solutions by key market players is the key attributive factor to the segment's dominance. This is further supplemented by increasing demand for novel cell analysis reagents & consumables in flow cytometry experiments.
The high content screening (HCS) segment will witness the highest growth in the cell analysis market during the forecast period.
Based on technique, the global cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, PCR, cell microarrays, microscopy, spectrophotometry, high-content screening (HCS), and other techniques. HCS technique combines high-throughput automated imaging with analysis which helps in the extraction of single-cell data, multi-parametric in nature. In addition, widening applications of HCS have contributed to the robust CAGR registered by this segment from 2022-2027.
North America dominated the cell analysis market in 2021.
Geographically, the cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell analysis market. North America harbors the majority of the key market players leading to the maturity of the cell analysis market in this region. Also, robust government support for academic & research activities offers opportunities for the key market players to introduce cutting-edge cell analysis products, further intensifying regional market competition.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Preference for Cell-Based Assays in Drug Discovery
- Increasing Funding for Cell-Based Research
- Growing Number of Drug Discovery Activities
Restraint
- High Cost of Instruments and Restrictions on Reagent Use
Opportunities
- Emerging Economies
- Growing Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases
- Application of Novel Cell-Based Assays in Cancer Research
Companies Mentioned
- 10X Genomics
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biostatus Limited
- Carl Zeiss
- Cell Biolabs, Inc.
- Cellink
- Corning Incorporated
- Creative Bioarray
- Danaher
- Fluidigm Corporation
- General Electric
- Illumina, Inc.
- Meiji Techno
- Merck KGaA
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Nanocellect Biomedical
- Olympus Corporation
- PerkinElmer
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen
- Sysmex America, Inc.
- Tecan Trading Ag
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
