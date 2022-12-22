DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022--
The "Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market by Coating Type, by Protein Source, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cell culture protein surface coating market size is estimated to be USD 956.85 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.98% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The growing interest of scientists and biotechnology businesses in stem cell research, rise in demand in 2D and 3D cell cultures and demand for targeted therapy and protein therapies are projected to drive the market growth in near future.
Additionally, surging expenditure by the government and industry players in stem cell research and development activities is also supporting the market growth. However, high price of cell culture protein and prohibited usage of coating made from animal-sourced protein by a number of laws and social norms are predicted to limit market growth are expected to restrain the market growth.
Surging expenditure by the government and industry players in stem cell research and development activities is supporting the market growth. Every year, Becton, Dickinson and Company provides ten scientists working on stem cell research with reagents worth a combined USD 100,000. Similar to this, the Seventh Framework Program for Research and Technological Development supported four stem cell research projects.
Rise in demand in 2D and 3D cell cultures and demand for targeted therapy and protein therapies is projected to propel the market growth. Growing biological cells under regulated conditions such that they can interact with one another in all directions is known as 3D cell culture. The instruments with protein coatings provide a 3D microenvironment for achieving appropriate cell adhesion and growth. For instance, Agilent Technologies, provides automated imaging technologies that could yield useful data for enhancing standard culture practises and enhancing the reliability and efficacy of ensuing cell-based tests.
Segmentation
By Coating Type
The market is categorized into precoating and self-coating. In 2022, the self-coating accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increase in R&D spending. The development of monoclonal antibodies, protein therapies, induced pluripotent stem cell research, and cryobanking are the main areas of focus for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical firms. As a result, it is anticipated that during the research period, there will still be a significant demand for self-coating.
However, Precoating, is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate during the projection period. Multiwall/microwell plates, flasks, Petri dishes, slides, and cover slips are other subcategories for this market area. Precoated culture wares have a number of benefits, including being ready for use, saving time, delivering consistent quality, and enhancing isolation and cultivation. Precoating culturewares is becoming more and more common as a result. In consequence, it is estimated that this will accelerate the precoating market's growth.
By Protein Source
The market is categorized into human-derived, plant-derived, animal-derived, and synthetic. In the global market, the animal-derived segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to widespread use in the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals, such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins. However, during the projected period, the synthetic material industry is expected to develop at the quickest rate. One of the main factors driving the expansion of this market is the rising demand for components made without using any animals. Synthetic protein coatings are increasingly being used as a result of ethical and religious restrictions on the use of animal-derived protein.
Segmentation: Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Report 2022 - 2033
Coating Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Precoating
- Self-coating
- Petri Dishes
- Slides
- Cover slips
- Multiwall/Microwell Plates
- Flasks
Protein Source (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
- Human-derived
- Plant-derived
- Animal-derived
- Synthetic
By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Environment Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market
7. Market Analysis by Coating Type
8. Market Analysis by Protein Source
9. North America Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market
10. Europe Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market
11. Asia Pacific Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market
12. Latin America Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market
13. MEA Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market
14. Competitor Analysis
15. Company Profiles
16. Conclusion & Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Corning Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
- Merck Millipore
- Promega Corp.
- BioVision Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- Trevigen Inc.
- Viogene
