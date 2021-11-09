WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Cellaria Inc (Wakefield, MA, USA), a scientific innovator with breakthrough tools for cancer research, has announced the availability of a series of new products, including a panel of cell culture media optimized to grow clinically relevant cell types, an extra-cellular fully defined neutral collagen matrix (ECM), and validated protocols for a scalable and reproducible testing of small patient cohorts for screening of novel drug compounds. Cellaria continuously strives to deliver new platforms and methods for precision medicine and personalized drug screening for cancer and other complex diseases. All cell culture media products incorporate Cellaria’s own recombinant proteins in the formulation, where quality controls are combined with economic feasibility and competitiveness for each product.
One pillar of Cellaria’s new platform is its Renaissance Essential Media, expanded for applications with lymphocytes (T-cells), mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs), normal cells and cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs). The Renaissance line of media has been optimized to simplify the addition of these important cell types into more complex three-dimensional models (organoids) of the tumor microenvironment, which has emerged as critically important for the evaluation of targeted therapeutics, immune-oncology approaches, such as checkpoint inhibitor targets (e.g. PD-1), CAR-T, and multi-drug treatment methods. It also enables complex modeling of inflammatory diseases such as juvenile diabetes (T1D), neurodegenerative and brain diseases, and other difficult to model diseases.
The second pillar of Cellaria’s platform includes patient-matched cell types which can be easily combined in complex organoid models of tumor metastatic nodes and solid tumors. This means drug developers can utilize Cellaria’s 3D Organoid Model system using tumor cells, cancer associated fibroblasts and T cells all from the same patient, greatly increasing the validity of their findings and target identification. Cellaria applies this same approach for enhancing patient-matched models of diabetes, and brain inflammation.
The third pillar, supporting both pillars 1 and 2, is the introduction of Jellagen® Extracellular Matrix, a fully defined neutral 3D cell culture scaffold. Cellaria has partnered with UK based Jellagen Ltd, a supplier of next generation Collagen Type 0, a biomaterial offering a paradigm shift in collagen chemistry. This naturally derived scaffold supports enhanced signaling that occurs between cells without artificial effects.
“An often overlooked hurdle for combining different cell types is the formulation of the cell culture medium to support robust function of multiple cell types,” says David Deems, Cellaria’s President and Founder. “Our Renaissance Media Platform simplifies the process so anyone can design complex disease models in a high-throughput format, while reducing variability of response and increasing biological fidelity of the model,” adds Dr. Dmitry Shvartsman, Cellaria’s Chief Technology Officer. “Cellaria’s approach increases patients’ involvement and the impact of their samples for truly meaningful research.”
Cellaria’s Renaissance cell culture medias, and patient-specific cell models for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer have already demonstrated proven value in in vitro studies. Now, Cellaria’s 3D tools simplify the process for screening disease cohorts and understanding drug response on individual patients. Find out more about Cellaria’s 3D and Organoid tools and methods at:
www.cellariainc.com or email at support@cellariainc.com.
About Cellaria Inc.
Cellaria Inc’s mission is to develop and build more informative disease cell models to revolutionize and accelerate the search for a cure. The company provides a suite of products and services that are actionable, replicable and that originate from a patient’s unique specimens. With 7 years of research and development, Cellaria’s solutions better enable disease researchers to select promising compounds and ultimately identify the most effective treatment for each patient’s needs. This helps lead the research community to more personalized therapeutics, revolutionizing and accelerating the search for a cure and/or personalized treatments.
About Jellagen Ltd
Jellagen is an innovative biotech company manufacturing next-generation Collagen Type 0 for medical and scientific applications.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006375/en/
CONTACT: Claire England, Covalent Bonds
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH MEDICAL DEVICES BIOTECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Cellaria Inc
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/09/2021 02:15 PM/DISC: 11/09/2021 02:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006375/en