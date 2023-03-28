CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 28, 2023--
Cellino Biotech, Inc., an autologous cell therapy technology platform company, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Abhijit Kulkarni, Ph.D., was inducted to The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows.
Election to the AIMBE College of Fellows is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to a medical and biological engineer. Dr. Kulkarni was nominated, reviewed, and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows “for advancing technologies from concept to patient for hearing healthcare, neuromodulation, pain management, and targeted drug delivery for neurologic disorders.” College membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education, and past AIMBE Fellows have been awarded the Nobel Prize, the Presidential Medal of Science and the Presidential Medal of Technology and Innovation.
A formal induction ceremony was held during the AIMBE Annual Event at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia on March 27, 2023. Dr. Kulkarni was inducted along with 140 colleagues who make up the AIMBE College of Fellows Class of 2023.
“I am honored to be inducted into the College of Fellows alongside such an esteemed class of engineers,” said Dr. Kulkarni, COO at Cellino. “This recognition by AIMBE is a tremendous motivator for me personally and for the broader team at Cellino as we work to develop effective, efficient and scalable processes to realize the full potential of stem cell-based therapies.”
About Dr. Kulkarni
Dr. Kulkarni has over 25 years of experience in innovative solutions spanning the disciplines of neuroscience and engineering. He is a passionate leader who has built diverse, high-performing teams and delivered multiple successful product launches across consumer and Class III medical domains, in a range of company settings. Prior to joining Cellino, Abhi was the Global Vice President of Research, Development and Technology for Neuromodulation and Pelvic Health, and Head of the Neuromodulation Technology Development Center, at Medtronic, where he led the development of several first-in-class products and therapy solutions. Dr. Kukarni has an MS & PhD in Biomedical Engineering and conducted his graduate research at Boston University’s Hearing Research Center and at the Research Lab of Electronics at MIT.
About Cellino
Cellino is an autologous cell therapy technology platform company. The company is on a mission to democratize stem cell-based therapies for patients of all backgrounds. Cellino is based in Cambridge, MA. For additional information, visit www.cellinobio.com. Follow us on Twitter @cellinobio.
