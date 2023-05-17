CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2023--
Cellino Biotech, Inc., the cell therapy biomanufacturing company unlocking personalized regenerative medicine at scale, has been named the winner of the “Scalable Solutions'' category of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health’s (“ARPA-H”) inaugural Dash to Accelerate Health Outcomes. Cellino was also named overall first runner-up out of 64 teams after six rounds of voting.
ARPA-H is a research funding agency born out of the White House’s pledge to support transformative biomedical and health breakthroughs and invest in the future of human health. Through its inaugural Dash competition, the agency aimed to identify revolutionary evidence-based ideas to transform health across four strategic focus areas: health science futures, scalable solutions, proactive health and resilient systems. Cellino’s “Your Cells, Your Cure” campaign was selected alongside 15 others for consideration in the “scalable solutions” category and highlighted the company’s approach to scaling induced pluripotent stem cell (“iPSC”) manufacturing for autologous iPSC-based therapies.
“Cellino is incredibly motivated by the alignment between our mission to enable personalized cell therapies at scale and recent government initiatives such as ARPA-H and the White House’s National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative that encourage the pursuit of bold health goals,” said Cellino Chief of Staff Willie Reaves. “We’d like to thank everyone nationwide for supporting our ambitious idea of making ‘Your Cells, Your Cure' a reality for all Americans in need of a personalized cell therapy. We are so grateful for the recognition and are even more inspired to move quickly on our vision of democratizing access to curative therapies with our manufacturing platform.”
Cellino’s advanced biomanufacturing platform automates the production of autologous iPSCs by combining machine learning, advanced biology, and laser-based editing to replace an otherwise manual and unscalable process. As described in its Dash submission, Cellino’s technology paves the way forward for the development of personalized regenerative medicines for a wide variety of degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, macular degeneration, and diabetes.
About Cellino
Cellino is an autologous cell therapy technology platform company. The company is on a mission to democratize stem cell-based therapies for patients of all backgrounds. Cellino is based in Cambridge, MA. For additional information, visit www.cellinobio.com. Follow us on Twitter @cellinobio.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005356/en/
CONTACT: Mission North for Cellino
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH STEM CELLS GENETICS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Cellino Biotech, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/17/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/17/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005356/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.