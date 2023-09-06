INCHEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Celltrion Group today announced that the company will be attending the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Monday, September 11, 2023. Jungjin Seo, Chairman, will be speaking in a fireside chat at 3:35 p.m. ET.
Celltrion Group management will be participating in in-person meetings with investors on Monday, September 11, 2023. It will also be taking part in a New York IR roadshow on Tuesday, September 12 and Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
About Celltrion, Inc.
Headquartered in Incheon, Korea, Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company, specializing in research, development and manufacture of biosimilar and innovative drugs. Celltrion strives to provide more affordable biosimilar mAbs to patients who previously had limited access to advanced therapeutics.
For more information, visit www.celltrion.com
About Celltrion Healthcare
Celltrion Healthcare is committed to delivering innovative and affordable medications to promote patients’ access to advanced therapies. Its products are manufactured at state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with the US FDA Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and the EU GMP guidelines. Celltrion Healthcare endeavors to offer high-quality, cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network that spans more than 110 different countries.
For more information, please visit: https://www.celltrionhealthcare.com/en-us/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906078682/en/
CONTACT: For further information please contact:
Lindsey Lucenta
+1 260-444-1306
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Celltrion Healthcare
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/06/2023 03:27 AM/DISC: 09/06/2023 03:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906078682/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.