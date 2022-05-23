SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
CellTrust today announced the availability of CellTrust SL2 SMB for mobile capture and recordkeeping on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
For regulated industries, mobile communication can be fraught with compliance risks. Text, chat, and voice are valued and productive channels, however, IT and compliance teams must balance big mobile-first productivity gains with meeting and enforcing regulatory recordkeeping, eDiscovery and compliance.
SL2™ compliant and secure mobile communication for regulated industries, i.e., financial services, government, healthcare, education, insurance:
- Mobile data, text/SMS, WhatsApp and voice (optional) are captured and archived for retention, eDiscovery and electronic communication compliance
- SL2 leverages a dedicated Mobile Business Number™ to separate personal and work data for BYOD, CYOD and COPE while protecting staff privacy
- Helps organizations meet the robust recordkeeping compliance and eDiscovery requirements of SEC, CFTC, FINRA, SOX, FCA, MiFID II, IIROC, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws and HIPAA
- Integrated with Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Intune)
SL2 integrates with Microsoft Compliance to minimize risks
SL2 is seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Teams and the Microsoft 365 E5 enterprise solution. Mobile communications data captured by SL2 are sent to Microsoft 365 E5 user mailboxes via the SL2 Connector where Microsoft Information Governance, Advanced eDiscovery and Communication Compliance features can be applied.
SL2 is also available integrated with Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Intune) to provide state-of-the-art Unified Endpoint Management for protection against cyber-attack, ease of configuration and mobile device management and scalability with seamless access to corporate apps/data.
All SL2 data is stored in the Azure Global cloud unless the customer requests an instance within the Azure Government cloud, which is also available.
“We are thrilled to join the Microsoft AppSource partner ecosystem,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust Chairman and CEO. “SL2 integrated with Microsoft Purview Data Lifecycle Management offers seamless enterprise level mobile communication capture, retention, governance and compliance.”
Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re happy to welcome CellTrust to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as SL2 from CellTrust to help customers meet their needs faster.”
Customer Case Study
Learn how Visionary Wealth Advisors helps safeguard mobile communications with Microsoft Purview Data Lifecycle Management and CellTrust SL2.
RSA Conference 2022
CellTrust will be sharing more information about SL2 and the integration with Microsoft Purview Data Lifecycle Management at the Microsoft booth #6059 on Thursday, June 9, 11:00 am at the RSA Conference 2022, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA, USA.
About CellTrust Corporation
CellTrust is a global leader in enterprise mobile communications, compliance enforcement, traceability, eDiscovery and security, for highly regulated industries. CellTrust SL2™ helps enforce regulatory compliance: SEC, CFTC, FINRA, SOX, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws and HIPAA. https://www.celltrust.com/
