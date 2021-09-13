SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2021--
Cellworks Group, Inc., a world leader in Personalized Medicine in the key therapeutic areas of Oncology and Immunology, today announced that results from patient stratification studies using the Cellworks Computational Omics Biology Model (CBM) and Biosimulation Platform to predict drug and immunotherapy responses within non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patient tumors will be featured in four poster presentations at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer and held virtually September 8-14, 2021.
The studies address the need for a personalized treatment approach that matches NSCLC patients with appropriate chemotherapy or immunotherapy using Cellworks Personalized Therapy Biosimulation. Personalized therapy biosimulation begins by optimizing the uniqueness of each patient’s cancer by utilizing their multiomic data to create a patient-specific protein network map or ‘personalized disease model’ using Cellworks proprietary Computational Omics Biology Model (CBM). The Cellworks Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Platform uses the personalized disease model to identify disease-biomarkers unique to each patient and biosimulate the therapy regimens to get drug response on patients.
Poster Presentations
Featured Poster Presentation FP16.05 - Computational Omics Biology Model (CBM) Identifies Novel Biomarkers to Inform Combination Platinum Compound Therapy in NSCLC.
Poster Presentation P70.20 - Impact of KRAS and Co-Occuring Mutations of NSCLC Master Regulator Network as Determined by Computational Omics Biology Model.
Poster Presentation P70.03 - Computational Omics Biology Model (CBM) Identifies Amplifications of Chromosome 6p to Predict Chemotherapy Response.
Poster Presentation P12.06 - Computational Omics Biology Model (CBM) Identifies PD-L1 Immunotherapy Response Criteria Based on Genomic Signature of NSCLC.
“Often single biomarker based approaches do not capture the true biological complexity of a NSCLC patient’s cancer and have limitations in their ability to predict clinical benefit and duration of response with treatments,” said Dr. Vamsidhar Velcheti, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine; Director, Thoracic Medical Oncology Program; and Co-Principal Investigator for the Cellworks FP16.05, P70.20, P70.03 and P12.06 studies. “Study results show that biosimulation using the Cellworks CBM can identify novel biomarkers in NSCLC patients and inform the optimal drug combination for platinum-based therapies, which are used to treat a variety of malignancies including lung cancer. In another study, Cellworks biosimulation identified a unique chromosomal signature which permits a stratification of NSCLC patients that are most likely to not respond to gemcitabine and platinum treatments even though they have key response criteria. These important studies show how the Cellworks Biosimulation Platform can advance Personalized Oncology for NSCLC patients.”
“In NSCLC patients, expression of the PD-L1 immune protein is used to predict the outcome of targeted treatment,” said Dr. Apar Kishor Ganti, Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Oncology/Hematology, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center; and Co-Principal Investigator for the Cellworks FP16.05, P70.20, P70.03 and P12.06 studies. “However clinical benefits of using PD-L1 to predict patient outcomes do not occur uniformly. In our study, biosimulation using the Cellworks CBM captured a holistic picture of the tumor microenvironment using tumor omics - revealing that alterations of the adenosine and STING pathways play key roles in determining benefit from PD-1/L1 targeting. Study results show that the Cellworks Biosimluation Platform can improve therapy response predictions for NSCLC patients beyond PD-L1 testing and improve outcome in specific patients.”
“KRAS is a frequent oncogenic driver in NSCLC, but co-occurrence of other mutations alters the signaling pathways and the key transcription factors involved in the disease network,” said Dr. Vamsidhar Velcheti, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine; Director, Thoracic Medical Oncology Program; and Co-Principal Investigator for the Cellworks FP16.05, P70.20, P70.03 and P12.06 studies. “Biosimulation using the Cellworks CBM identified the key transcriptional mediators and kinase of KRAS mutations and how they are shuffled by the presence of co-mutations in other common oncogenes. Study results show that Cellworks Biosimulation Platform can be used to identify the regulatory network in the cancer, which lays the foundation for new therapeutic strategies targeting key master regulators.”
About Cellworks Group
Cellworks Group, Inc. is a world leader in Personalized Medicine in the key therapeutic areas of Oncology and Immunology. Using innovative multiomics modeling, computational biosimulation and Artificial Intelligence heuristics, Cellworks predicts personalized therapy responses for patients. The Cellworks Therapy Biosimulation Platform optimizes the uniqueness of each patient’s cancer by utilizing their multiomic data to create a personalized disease model using Cellworks proprietary Computational Omics Biology Model (CBM). The Cellworks Platform uses the personalized disease model to identify disease-biomarkers unique to each patient and biosimulate the patient’s responses to drugs and therapy regimens. Backed by UnitedHealth Group, Sequoia Capital, Agilent and Artiman, Cellworks has the world’s strongest trans-disciplinary team of molecular biologists, cellular pathway modelers and software technologists working toward a common goal – attacking serious diseases to improve the lives of patients. The company is based in South San Francisco, California and has a research and development facility in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.cellworks.life and follow us on Twitter @cellworkslife.
All trademarks and registered trademarks in this document are the properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005265/en/
CONTACT: Barbara Reichert
Reichert Communications, LLC
415-225-2991Michele Macpherson, Chief Business Officer
Cellworks Group, Inc.
michele.macpherson@cellworksgroup.com
650-346-9980
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENETICS PHARMACEUTICAL CLINICAL TRIALS ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Cellworks Group, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/13/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/13/2021 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005265/en