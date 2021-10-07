CEM Benchmarking Appoints Rashay Jethalal as New CEO to Lead Expansion and Increase Impact with Fiduciaries and Asset Owners Worldwide

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
CEM Benchmarking is pleased to announce that Rashay Jethalal, MBA, CFA, has joined CEM as Chief Executive Officer. Rashay comes with broad and diverse financial services experiences including capital markets, asset management, and retail banking. He has had leadership roles as President of Purpose Investments, Managing Director- Enterprise Strategy at RBC, and Managing Director and Head - Global Banks at CIBC. Rounding off these experiences was his Associate Principal role at McKinsey & Company. He’s also had a number of Advisor & Angel Investor roles within and outside Canada.
Rashay’s mandate is to expand CEM’s reach and impact with all global fiduciaries and asset owners including defined benefit and capital accumulation plans – both corporate and public sponsored, whether directly or through new distribution channels. He will have the continued support of CEM’s senior leadership team: Tom Scheibelhut in Product Development, Mike Heale in Business Development and Sandy Halim as Board, Chair.
CEM is excited about the new ideas Rashay will be bringing in, as well as energy and curiosity about what else CEM can do for our clients.
About CEM Benchmarking
CEM Benchmarking is the leading, independent provider of cost and performance benchmarking information for fiduciaries and managers of asset pools: defined benefit, defined contribution, sovereign wealth and other managed assets worldwide. CEM is deeply committed to helping clients, whether directly or through advisors/consultants, run cost-effective operations that generate value for their stakeholders. With vast industry knowledge and a robust database spanning 28 years and $10+ trillion in AUM, CEM helps more than half of the world’s top 300 pension schemes understand and manage their costs and performance. CEM also facilitates better pension outcomes by both sharing cutting edge research derived from its proprietary databases and hosting annual conferences.
