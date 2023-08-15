EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2023--
Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer, announced today the appointment of five directors and the promotion of two leaders – all of whom exemplify the best of our company and enable us to offer the most innovative, high quality and flexible servicing solutions to the market.
“I welcome the new directors to Cenlar and congratulate our promoted employees. This group of directors have outstanding track records in their respective fields. I am confident in their abilities to deliver the highest quality of service to all of our stakeholders and look forward to their continued success and contributions to the company,” said Chief Talent Officer Glen Vilim.
Our new directors include:
S. Courtney Collier-Beyer, to Director of HR compliance and Employee Relations. Courtney has more than 15 years of experience in providing thought leadership on workplace practices and policies, and creating programs that ensure a respectful work environment to optimize performance. At Cenlar, Courtney ensures compliance with all relevant employment laws, regulations, policies and practices. Before joining Cenlar, Courtney served as Vice President of Employee Relations at State Street Bank. Courtney is experienced in small to large global firms, legal counsel and consulting, and has the technical knowledge in employment law, employee relations, leave administration, human resources compliance, leadership, Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI) efforts and management coaching. In addition, Courtney was also Director of Employee Relations at DeVry Medical International, Senior Employment Practices Partner at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals and Senior Manager of Employee Relations at Covance Inc. Courtney holds a Juris Doctor from Catholic University of America School of Law and is member of the New Jersey Bar.
Ajanta Jain, to Director of Information Security, Cyber GRC. Ajanta is responsible for the execution of security efforts related to regulatory examinations, audits, compliance, SOC1/SOC2 engagements and enterprise risk management activities, such as risk and controls self-assessment and issues management. Ajanta has over 25 years of audit, risk and consulting experience within the financial services industry. Prior to joining Cenlar, Ajanta held various leadership roles at Sallie Mae, Vanguard, and Wells Fargo. Ajanta earned her Master of Business Administration from Drexel University and is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is also a graduate from the American Bankers Association Stonier School of Banking. Ajanta holds multiple certifications, including Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Financial Services Auditor (CFSA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Pennsylvania. She currently serves on the Board for the Cloud Security Alliance for the Delaware Valley Chapter and the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) for the Philadelphia Chapter. She is a member of the Information Technology Auditing and Cybersecurity (ITACS) Advisory Committee at Temple University.
William Keller, to Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. William is responsible for implementing and supporting models used to effectively measure performance across the organization. William serves as a key member of the finance team and a key financial liaison to the operations management team. William has more than 20 years in experience in accounting and finance roles. He also has a background in capital markets/investor relations and portfolio management for a variety of financial services companies, primarily mortgage servicing, originations and corporate financial planning & analysis. Before coming to Cenlar, William was Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at Homepoint Financial LLC and Director of Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis at NewRez LLC. William is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Pennsylvania and Minnesota. William also holds a Master of Business Administration from Arcadia University.
Austin Stoop, to Director of Enterprise Risk Management. Austin is an accomplished and results-driven executive with proven experience in compliance risk management, with an expertise in assessing regulatory guidance, conducting compliance testing, managing compliance operations and guiding operational risk mitigation within fast-paced, challenging environments. Austin previously was Vice President of Servicing Compliance at AHP Servicing and Director of Compliance Testing at PHH Mortgage Corp.
Terry Webb, to Director of Information Technology. Terry is an experienced IT leader within the financial services and mortgage industries who continuously enhances the maturity of IT functions and building relationships that further the effectiveness of business and IT services. He has a proven track record of supporting leadership to achieve cost savings, accelerate performance and drive strategic initiatives including cloud and data center migrations, acquisition integrations and various other strategic IT projects. Terry will be focused on the operational effectiveness, stability and security of the infrastructure at Cenlar. He is committed to supporting digital transformation and providing technology solutions to enhance business productivity and profitability as well as employee mentoring and development of professional goals. Terry previously served as the Vice President of Infrastructure at Ocwen Financial and Homeward Residential, as well as led the digital transformation of Disaster Recovery/Business Resiliency and ITSM/ITAM for Mortgage Connect LP.
Our promoted leaders include:
Jacob Foerter, to Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. In this role, he is responsible for staffing forecasting and revenue forecasting. He joined Cenlar 10 years ago, holding multiple roles. Most recently, Jacob was Senior Finance Manager in which he partnered with executives and business leaders to develop strategic plans for existing, new, and proposed business operations. He was also a Senior Financial Analyst and Performance Management Analyst.
Andrea Leisten, to Director of Corporate Education. She understands the needs of corporate training by listening, understanding, and delivering on those needs. Andrea’s project-focused training initiatives have helped Cenlar heighten organizational performance, provide greater customer satisfaction, improve financial performance, and increase employee development and retention. Andrea has been a valued part of the Cenlar team since 2013 when she joined as the ELearning Education Manager and expanded to Senior Manager of Instructional Design. As Director of Corporate Education, Andrea oversees the instructional design and delivery functions of the corporate education team. This includes: new hire orientation, functional training education material and delivery, corporate compliance education and leadership/management education. Prior to Cenlar, Andrea was with Sallie Mae as a leader in training services and instructional design.
Laura Ann Pontelandolfo, to Director, Assistant General Counsel. Laura Ann advises the organization regarding new and existing federal and state statutes/regulations and offers legal interpretations to implement any required changes. She also provides guidance to the organization regarding privacy issues. Before joining Cenlar in 2016, Laura Ann worked at the Office of the Public Defender, Office of Dispute Settlement in Trenton, NJ, where she redeveloped the New Jersey Foreclosure Mediation Program to work efficiently with fewer resources. Additionally, Laura Ann was an Associate at the law firm of McCabe, Weisberg and Conway, P.C., where she managed title litigation and title related issues clouding New Jersey properties in foreclosure. Laura Ann is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She received her Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University – Camden and completed her undergraduate studies at Temple University. Laura Ann is designated as an ANAB Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) by the International Association of Privacy Professionals.
