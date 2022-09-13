EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, announced today that Gary Gaskin has joined the company as Vice President of Transfer Services.
Gary, a 25-year veteran in the mortgage industry, with 22 years of them in servicing, will be responsible for all areas of loan boarding, acquisitions and transfers, as well as identifying opportunities to automate processes and improve operational efficiencies.
“Gary is a valuable team member. He is an accomplished mortgage servicing executive with extensive experience providing the leadership needed to drive key organizational goals and objectives, and a proven track record of successfully delivering dynamic results,” said Senior Vice President of Transfer Operations Mary Ann Sullivan.
Before joining Cenlar, Gary was Senior Vice President of Loan Servicing at Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group. He was also Director of Loan Servicing at Republic Bank & Trust and Vice President of Loan Administration at Specialized Loan Servicing. He has held various positions at SunTrust Mortgage where he was most recently First Vice President of Loan Administration. Additionally, he was Vice President of Loan Administration at Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing where he increased throughput by implementing lean techniques to successfully improve automation. Gary also served as a senior consultant on servicing acquisitions and transfers at PriceWaterHouse Coopers.
“I am excited to be part of the Cenlar team and to build consistency in loan transfers by looking at ways we can use automation that will make the process more efficient,” said Gary.
About Cenlar FSB
Cenlar FSB is a federally chartered, employee-owned wholesale bank, servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories. As the nation’s leading subservicer, Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our nearly 4,000 employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions that are unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.
For more information, visit www.cenlar.com.
Find us on LinkedIn here:https://www.linkedin.com/company/cenlar-fsb/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005873/en/
CONTACT: Adrienne R. Kowalski
Corporate Communications Director
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE CONSULTING BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Cenlar FSB
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/13/2022 12:27 PM/DISC: 09/13/2022 12:27 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005873/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.