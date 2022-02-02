EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022--
Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, announced today that Glen Vilim has joined the company as Chief Talent Officer.
With deep expertise in leading people strategies, including attracting and retaining top talent, succession planning and creating compensation structures, Glen will also direct all other aspects of Cenlar’s human resources effort that support a strong and dynamic employee experience.
“Glen brings a wealth of expertise in both human resources and financial services to the company, and has an exceptional track record in advising some of the top global banks on human capital functions. He will be a crucial part of our leadership team as we continue to invest in our most valuable asset – our employees,” said Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Greg Tornquist.
Prior to joining Cenlar, Glen was an advisor for GV Trusted Partners, a human capital and compensation advisory consulting firm that he founded. Glen was also the Global Head of Banking, Capital Markets, Consumer Finance, Infrastructure and Alternative Investment practices at McLagan, a global compensation benchmarking firm. In leading these practices, his team was involved in creating proprietary analyses including traditional compensation studies and consulting, market share studies, expense and revenue benchmarks, staffing analyses and other performance measures. Glen was the lead relationship manager and advisor to the top management of Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and other leading firms around the globe.
Before McLagan, Glen spent 15 years at Merrill Lynch. There, he served in both front office and back office roles, with responsibilities in the areas of investment banking, fixed income and asset management.
“I am excited to be part of Cenlar. As a seasoned human resources strategist with deep roots in financial services, I look forward to leading talent strategies that advance the business,” said Glen.
About Cenlar FSB
Cenlar FSB is a federally chartered, employee-owned wholesale bank, servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories. As the nation’s leading subservicer, Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our nearly 4,000 employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions that are unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.
