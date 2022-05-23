EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, announced today that Steven Taylor has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer (CIO).
A 35-year veteran in the technology space, Steven has a stellar track record of guiding IT transformation, design, deployment and integration initiatives, including multiple large-scale corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) integrations. With his deep expertise in high-level operational and technical skill sets, Steven will strategically align the technology plan with the business plan as the company continues to evolve.
“Steven has a wealth of experience and will be an instrumental partner to the business as we continue to further invest in multiple technologies, including automation that will streamline processes to better serve our employees, clients and their homeowners,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Lux.
Prior to joining Cenlar, Steven was President and CEO of his own consulting firm where he advised C-suite corporate leaders on the need for technology investments to drive transformative growth. He was paramount in several successful M&A transactions, providing expert consulting to executive leaders throughout the transitions. Before he was a consultant, Steven held multiple roles at Fidelity National Financial and Fidelity Information Services. Most recently as Account & Technical Delivery Executive where he delivered expert operational and technical guidance and coaching to a multidisciplinary technical team of 110+.
“I am excited to be part of Cenlar. IT is an integral part of the company and a partner in innovation with the business. My goal is to map out the technology so that it stays as effective and in-line with the company’s growth,” said Steven.
About Cenlar FSB
Cenlar FSB is a federally chartered, employee-owned wholesale bank, servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories. As the nation’s leading subservicer, Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our nearly 4,000 employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions that are unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.
For more information, visit www.cenlar.com.
Find us on LinkedIn here:https://www.linkedin.com/company/cenlar-fsb/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005670/en/
CONTACT: Adrienne R. Kowalski
Corporate Communications Director
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE CONSULTING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER TECHNOLOGY INTERNET HARDWARE REIT ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Cenlar FSB
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/23/2022 08:56 AM/DISC: 05/23/2022 08:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005670/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.