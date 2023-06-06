EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2023--
Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer, will present during four sessions at this year’s American Bankers Association “Risk and Compliance Conference” at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, June 13-16.
Lynn A. Tarantino, CRCM, CAMS, Senior Vice President, Chief Control Officer, will speak at the “Managing the Risks and Rewards of a Hybrid Workplace” and “Root Cause Analysis and Remediation Plan: How Do You Measure Your Program’s Effectiveness?” sessions.
Laura Ann Pontelandolfo, Assistant General Counsel, will speak at the “Mortgage Servicing” session, which Tarantino will moderate.
Michael Ambrosius, Chief Technology Risk Officer, will speak at the “Cloud Vendor Management” session, where he will discuss the appeal to the cloud, oversight, and risk associated with the cloud.
The conference will provide bankers information and insight they need to continue to “hone their skills and expertise in their respective risk and compliance areas — while examining the connections between the two and exploring best practices and leading solutions to help mitigate risks and meet regulatory expectations.”
SESSIONS FEATURING CENLAR FSB
I)
|Mortgage Servicing
|JUNE 13: 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
There’s now some distance from pandemic-era servicing issues, but as some issues fade, new issues emerge and require acute attention. This session will walk you through the latest key mortgage servicing risks and mitigating strategies for your program.
Moderator: Lynn Tarantino, CRCM, CAMS, Senior Vice President, Chief Control Officer, Cenlar FSB
Speakers: Jason R. Bushby, Partner, Bradley; and Laura Ann Pontelandolfo, Assistant General Counsel, Legal Department, Cenlar FSB
|II)
|Managing the Risks and Rewards of a Hybrid Workplace
|JUNE 14: 3:00 p.m.
|JUNE 15: 10:45 a.m.
Today’s workforce is in the midst of a dynamic change and the challenges associated with these changes are ones every manager must work through based on their own organizational goals and objectives. Risk and Compliance has the added burden of layering in protective policies and procedures to accommodate remote work along with how to manage employees from a wide range of geographic locations. This session will tackle not just the universal remote work challenges but focus specifically on risk and compliance concerns.
Speakers: Christopher T. Spellman, CRCM, Senior Vice President, and Corporate Compliance Director, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.; Lynn A. Tarantino, CRCM, CAMS, Senior Vice President, Chief Control Officer, Cenlar FSB; and Shannon Thomason, CRCM, CERP, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Central Bank.
|III)
|Root Cause Analysis and Remediation Plan: How Do You Measure Your Program’s Effectiveness?
|JUNE 14: 3:30 p.m.
Walk through the key elements of an effective root cause analysis and successful remediation plan. Explore risk and control integration concerns along with testing and monitoring leading practices; key metrics used to measure the effectiveness of your program; and how holes in your program can impact a wide range of risks including legal, reputation, compliance, and operational.
Moderator: Kevin Georgetti, Esq. CRCM CAMS LLM, Chief Compliance Officer, Stifel Bank
Speakers: Laurent Robert, Consultant, Spinnaker Consulting Group LLC; and Lynn A. Tarantino, CRCM, CAMS, Senior Vice President, Chief Control Officer, Cenlar FSB
|IV)
|Cloud Vendor Management
|JUNE 14: 3:00 p.m.
|JUNE 15: 10:45 a.m.
From onboarding to monitoring, some of the same vendor risk management program elements apply. However, managing cloud vendor relationships have their own unique challenges. This session will walk through key risk concerns in cloud vendor management and what steps you need to take to shore up your program, especially as technology continues to change.
Moderator: John W. Carlson, Vice President, Cybersecurity Regulation and Resilience, American Bankers Association
Speakers: David Ackley, Senior Vice President, Director of Information Security and Enterprise Risk Management, Camden National Bank; and Mike Ambrosius, Vice President, Chief Technology Risk Officer, Cenlar FSB
Learn more about the American Bankers Association Risk and Compliance conference at https://www.aba.com/training-events/conferences/risk-and-compliance-conference
About Cenlar FSB
Cenlar FSB is the nation’s leading subservicer, servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories. Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.
For more information, visit www.cenlar.com.
Find us on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cenlar-fsb/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005864/en/
CONTACT: Adrienne R. Kowalski
Corporate Communications Director
KEYWORD: TEXAS NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE CONSULTING BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE
SOURCE: Cenlar FSB
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/06/2023 12:12 PM/DISC: 06/06/2023 12:11 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005864/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.