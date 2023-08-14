FREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading electric vehicle technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles (“ECVs”), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights
- Net revenue of $4.2 million increased 32% year over year.
- Sales volume increased by 26% year over year and 82% sequentially quarter over quarter to 235 vehicles.
- Average selling price (“ASP”) increased 11% year over year to approximately $18,600.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is a loss of $12.5 million compared to a loss of $12.2 million for Q2 2022.
- Entered collaboration agreement with EAVX, a JB Poindexter & Co Inc. Business Unit, to develop innovative and industry-leading All-Electric last mile and vocational work truck solutions.
- Achieved certification by the California Air Resources Board for the LS400 and the Metro®, allowing the vehicle to be considered for monetary incentives including the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”).
- Cenntro was recognized as a Clean Vehicle Manufacturer by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service which will allow Cenntro vehicles to be eligible for vehicle tax credits of up to $40,000 under Internal Revenue Code (IRC) 45W.
- Announced a new assembly plant in Ontario, California, scheduled to be operational in the third quarter of 2023, to position the company for future sales on West Coast, the leading market for EV adoption.
- Opened sales in the Central American and Caribbean markets with the Logistar® 100 and Logistar® 260.
“Our sales momentum in the second quarter continued to ramp up as distribution expanded from the first quarter of 2023. We also qualified as a Commercial Clean Vehicle Manufacturer with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and the LS400 and Metro received certification from the California Air Resources Board. Both actions open our vehicles to significant incentive programs in the U.S. market,” said Peter Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,” Taken together, these incentive programs will make the acquisition costs of our vehicles more competitive and cost effective for businesses looking to electrify their fleets. Vehicles permitted into the HVIP program are eligible for monetary vouchers to reduce the total cost for the purchaser. This certification takes on greater significance with CARB’s recent Advanced Clean Truck regulation, which will require that all local delivery and governments fleets must be zero emissions by 2036.
“Building on our first quarter results with the expansion of our vehicle lineup, the expansion of our assembly capabilities in the United States, and our qualification for government incentives in both the United States and the European Union, we are optimistic that our sales growth momentum will continue even amidst the current uncertain economic and supply chain environment.
“We continue to expand our product line to meet the diverse demand for our ECVs. During the quarter we announced a strategic partnership with EAVX, a unit of JB Poindexter & Co Inc., which will focus on the integration of their commercial truck bodies with Cenntro’s All-Electric LS300 and LS400 cab chassis.
“Our recent announcement of a new facility in California will be our third assembly facility in the U.S., joining the assembly plants in Jacksonville, Florida, and Howell, New Jersey. With the certification of both the LS400 and the Metro by the California Air Resources Board, we are now ready to expand our sales in the State of California, one of the largest markets in the U.S.
“Looking ahead, we continue to position Cenntro to capture market share with a diverse and innovative lineup of all-electric vehicles, and an expanded geographic footprint for production, distribution, and service infrastructure. Combined with our hybrid EV Center and distribution partner sales model, we are beginning to gain traction with customers,” concluded Wang.
Edmond Cheng, Chief Financial Officer added, “Sales volume in the second quarter of 2023 of our electric commercial vehicles increased 26% year-over-year to 235 from 186 in the same period of 2022. At the same time, we achieved an increase of net revenue of 32% to approximately $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.2 million in the same period of 2022. The increase in net revenue is mainly attributable to an approximately $1.3 million increase in vehicle revenue.
“The average selling price was approximately $18.6 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, up 11% from approximately $16.9 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. We continue to benefit from the transition to an in-country direct sales model and the launch of new models including the LS100, LS200, LS260 and Teemak. Also, gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was approximately 27.1% and 5.3%, respectively. The increase in our gross profit was the result of (i) a reduction in inventory write-down of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to no inventory write down in the second quarter of 2023 and (ii) the realized gross margin of the newly introduced LS260 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 which we have just begun to introduce the LS260 in Europe. We are very pleased our newly introduced models, especially the LS260, are making inroads into the European market.
“As of June 30, 2023, we had approximately $60.4 million in cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet. We also had $2.6 million in accounts receivable, $41.8 million in inventory which consisted of approximately $29.8 million in finished goods inventory, and approximately $30.5 million in investments in equity securities as of June 30, 2023,” concluded Cheng.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenue was $4.2 million for the three months ending June 30, 2023, an increase of 32% from $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in vehicle sales and an improvement in the average selling price.
Gross Profit
Gross profit was $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with gross profit of approximately $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 27% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 5% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase of our overall gross profit was driven by less impairment of inventory recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with the same period in 2022. Our gross margin of vehicle sales for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 26.4% and 2.7%, respectively. The increase in our gross profit for vehicle sales was mainly attributed to i) the realized gross margin for the Metro was approximately 17.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to -12.8% in the same period of 2022, including an inventory write-down of approximately $0.6 million for the period, and ii) the realized gross margin of the newly introduced Logistar®260 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were approximately $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. While we continue to invest resources in our Marketing & Sales and Research and Development, we maintain tight control over General & Administrative Expenses. The increases in the Marketing & Sales and Research & Development expenses were offset by the reduction in the General & Administrative expenses.
Net Loss Attributable to the Company’s Shareholders
Net loss was approximately $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with net loss of $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet
Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $60.4 million as of June 30, 2023, compared with $154.0 million as of December 31, 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA 1
Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $(12.5) million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $(12.2) million in the second quarter of 2022.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (or net loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization as further adjusted to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring expenses including expenses related to TME Acquisition, expenses related to one-off payment inherited from the original Naked Brand Group, impairment of goodwill, convertible bond issuance fee, loss on redemption of convertible promissory notes, loss on exercise of warrants, and change in fair value of convertible promissory notes and derivative liability. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management believes that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations.
US-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
Three Months ended June 30,
Six Months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net loss
$
(14,077,166
)
$
(13,705,920
)
$
(25,191,143
)
$
(23,054,289
)
Interest expense, net
(1,262
)
(222,672
)
53,153
(286,873
)
Income tax expense
25,468
(48,861
)
25,468
(48,861
)
Depreciation and amortization
455,779
344,507
786,411
484,937
Share-based compensation expense
1,256,484
1,110,440
2,410,291
1,309,856
Loss on redemption of convertible promissory notes
(1,900
)
101
-
Loss on exercise of warrants
14,745
227,615
Change in fair value of convertible promissory notes and derivative liability
(199,697
)
(73,425
)
-
Expenses related to TME Acquisition
348,987
348,987
Expenses related to one-off payment inherited from the original Naked Brand Group
8,299,178
Adjusted EBITDA
(12,527,549
)
(12,173,520
)
$
(21,761,529
)
$
(12,947,065
)
1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
About Cenntro Electric Group Ltd.
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. (or "Cenntro") (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles. Cenntro's purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. Cenntro plans to lead the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. For more information, please visit Cenntro's website at: www.cenntroauto.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be, but need not be, identified by words such as "may,'' "believe,'' "anticipate,'' "could,'' "should,'' "intend,'' "plan,'' "will,'' "aim(s),'' "can,'' "would,'' "expect(s),'' "estimate(s),'' "project(s),'' "forecast(s)'', "positioned,'' "approximately,'' "potential,'' "goal,'' "strategy,'' "outlook'' and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding assembly and distribution capabilities, decentralized production, and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in this communication. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Cenntro's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Cenntro's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the "Risk Factors" in Cenntro's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 30, 2023 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.
CENNTRO ELECTRIC GROUP LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,390,172
$
153,966,777
Restricted cash
92,461
130,024
Accounts receivable, net
2,646,333
565,398
Inventories
41,798,511
31,843,371
Prepayment and other current assets
18,339,914
16,138,330
Deferred cost- current
10,273
-
Amounts due from a related party
212,320
366,936
Total current assets
123,489,984
203,010,836
Non-current assets:
Long-term investment, net
4,959,769
5,325,741
Investment in equity securities
30,472,663
29,759,195
Property, plant and equipment, net
18,508,847
14,962,591
Intangible assets, net
6,439,333
4,563,792
Right-of-use assets
19,734,961
8,187,149
Deferred cost - non-current
207,974
-
Other non-current assets, net
2,232,206
2,039,012
Total non-current assets
82,555,753
64,837,480
Total Assets
$
206,045,737
$
267,848,316
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,364,228
$
3,383,021
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,543,840
5,048,641
Contractual liabilities
3,314,661
2,388,480
Operating lease liabilities, current
4,303,890
1,313,334
Convertible promissory notes
11,904,153
57,372,827
Deferred government grant, current
53,046
26,533
Amounts due to related parties
41,302
716,372
Total current liabilities
26,525,120
70,249,208
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred government grant, non-current
968,079
497,484
Derivative liability - investor warrant
12,205,830
14,334,104
Derivative liability - placement agent warrant
3,456,137
3,456,404
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
16,001,387
7,421,582
Total non-current liabilities
32,631,433
25,709,574
Total Liabilities
$
59,156,553
$
95,958,782
Commitments and contingencies
EQUITY
Ordinary shares (No par value; 304,449,091 and 300,841,995 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
-
-
Additional paid in capital
399,517,411
397,497,817
Accumulated deficit
(244,856,609
)
(219,824,176
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,770,097
)
(5,306,972
)
Total equity attributable to shareholders
146,890,705
172,366,669
Non-controlling interests
(1,521
)
(477,135
)
Total Equity
$
146,889,184
$
171,889,534
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
206,045,737
$
267,848,316
CENNTRO ELECTRIC GROUP LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net revenues
$
4,237,520
$
3,204,689
$
7,708,064
$
5,035,322
Cost of goods sold
(3,090,275
)
(3,036,237
)
(6,366,075
)
(4,503,840
)
Gross profit
1,147,245
168,452
1,341,989
531,482
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling and marketing expenses
(2,742,749
)
(1,531,460
)
(4,611,734
)
(2,626,568
)
General and administrative expenses
(9,285,213
)
(12,014,453
)
(16,643,477
)
(20,226,284
)
Research and development expenses
(2,143,070
)
(1,389,153
)
(3,712,989
)
(1,814,512
)
Total operating expenses
(14,171,032
)
(14,935,066
)
(24,968,200
)
(24,667,364
)
Loss from operations
(13,023,787
)
(14,766,614
)
(23,626,211
)
(24,135,882
)
OTHER EXPENSE:
Interest income (expense), net
1,262
222,672
(53,153
)
286,873
(Loss) income from long-term investment
(148,645
)
4,941
(129,603
)
10,878
Impairment of long-term investment
(8,538
)
-
(1,154,666
)
-
Gain (loss) on redemption of convertible promissory notes
1,900
-
(101
)
-
Loss on exercise of warrants
(14,745
)
-
(227,615
)
-
Change in fair value of convertible promissory notes and derivative liability
199,698
-
73,425
-
Change in fair value of equity securities
60,452
-
713,468
-
Other (expense) income, net
(1,119,295
)
784,220
(761,219
)
734,981
Loss before income taxes
(14,051,698
)
(13,754,781
)
(25,165,675
)
(23,103,150
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(25,468
)
48,861
(25,468
)
48,861
Net loss
(14,077,166
)
(13,705,920
)
(25,191,143
)
(23,054,289
)
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(2,682
)
(633,922
)
(158,710
)
(670,641
)
Net loss attributable to the Company’s shareholders
$
(14,074,484
)
$
(13,071,998
)
$
(25,032,433
)
$
(22,383,648
)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(2,824,971
)
(4,078,240
)
(2,487,693
)
(3,825,086
)
Total comprehensive loss
(16,902,137
)
(17,784,160
)
(27,678,836
)
(26,879,375
)
Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(2,683
)
(483,216
)
(183,278
)
(540,805
)
Total comprehensive loss to the Company’s shareholders
$
(16,899,454
)
$
(17,300,944
)
(27,495,558
)
(26,338,570
)
CENNTRO ELECTRIC GROUP LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June
30,
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(35,499,138
)
$
(29,071,262
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of equity investment
(680,932
)
-
Purchase of plant and equipment
(5,082,473
)
(145,857
)
Purchase of land use right and property
(2,200,559
)
(9,260,497
)
Acquisition of CAE’s equity interests
(1,924,557
)
(3,612,717
)
Cash acquired from acquisition of CAE
-
1,118,700
Payment of expense for Acquisition of CAE’s equity interests
-
(348,987
)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
320
Loans provided to third parties
(100,000
)
(5,149,884
)
Repayment of loans from related parties
-
286,920
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,988,521
)
(17,112,002
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayment of loans to related parties
-
(1,741,868
)
Repayment of loans to third parties
-
(1,155,829
)
Purchase of CAE’s loan
-
(13,228,101
)
Reduction of capital
-
(13,930,000
)
Redemption of convertible promissory notes
(45,583,321
)
-
Payment of expense for the reverse recapitalization
-
(904,843
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(45,583,321
)
(30,960,641
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(2,543,188
)
(981,467
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(93,614,168
)
(78,125,372
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
154,096,801
261,664,962
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
60,482,633
$
183,539,590
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Interest paid
$
1,051,054
$
374,745
Income tax paid
$
4,903
$
-
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
-
$
7,613,564
Cashless exercise of warrants
$
2,168,185
$
-
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814873892/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
MZ North America
949-491-8235Company Contact:
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRUCKING AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES TRANSPORT ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS FLEET MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Cenntro Electric Group Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/14/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 08/14/2023 04:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814873892/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.