Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that the management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of June 2022:
Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: June 8-9, 2022
Format: panel discussion, company presentation and investor 1x1’s
Panel discussion on June 8, 2022: Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Review – What the Industry has Learned from Disruption
Company presentation on June 9, 2022
Attending: Chief Executive Officer Peter Wang, Chief Financial Officer Edmond Cheng
Credit Suisse Mobility Forum (Virtual)
Date: June 21, 2022
Format: Investor 1x1’s
Attending: Chief Executive Officer Peter Wang, Chief Financial Officer Edmond Cheng
Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank or you may also email your request to IR@cenntroauto.com.
About Cenntro Electric Group Ltd.
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. (or "Cenntro") (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Cenntro’s purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Cenntro plans to lead the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. As of December 31, 2021, Cenntro has sold or put into service more than 3,700 vehicles in over 25 countries across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit Cenntro’s website at: www.cenntroauto.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be, but need not be, identified by words such as "may,'' "believe,'' "anticipate,'' "could,'' "should,'' "intend,'' "plan,'' "will,'' "aim(s),'' "can,'' "would,'' "expect(s),'' "estimate(s),'' "project(s),'' "forecast(s)'', "positioned,'' "approximately,'' "potential,'' "goal,'' "strategy,'' "outlook'' and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding assembly and distribution capabilities, decentralized production, and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in this communication. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Cenntro’s forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Cenntro's public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Cenntro's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.
