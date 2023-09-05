Census Offers Free HubSpot Edition for HubSpot Enterprise Customers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2023--
Census, the leading data activation and reverse ETL platform, today announced a new HubSpot Edition that makes Data Activation for HubSpot free for all HubSpot Enterprise customers. The HubSpot Edition of Census is an enterprise-grade solution specifically designed to scale for companies with millions of customers, complex data integration needs, and stringent security and compliance requirements. This milestone is a major move for Census on its mission to make customer data accessible and actionable for all businesses.
HubSpot is a leading sales, marketing, and success platform for scaling companies, used by over 184,000 businesses across 120 countries. Census is the only certified Data Activation and Reverse ETL partner in HubSpot's App Partner Program, meaning its integration has achieved the highest level of performance, speed, and data quality in the HubSpot marketplace.
“Together, Census and HubSpot help hundreds of customers build data-driven customer engagement strategies and deliver personalized messages at scale. Providing a HubSpot Edition is a testament to our commitment to providing the best solutions to our clients,” said Boris Jabes, CEO at Census. “We are excited about the future of Data Activation with HubSpot and bringing business teams closer to their data.”
In the past, sales, marketing, and success teams struggled to deliver personalized experiences because their customer information was fragmented across dozens of business tools. Existing point-to-point data integration methods were fragile and not suited to large volumes of data. Additionally, a greater focus on privacy and consumers’ expectations of deep personalization put more pressure on brands to drive growth with limited resources. Business teams needed a trustworthy Customer 360 view to activate consistent experiences across all channels.
As the #1 Data Activation platform for HubSpot, Census enables sales and marketing teams to create a broader, single view of their customers by connecting HubSpot natively to the cloud data warehouse. With a user-friendly, point-and-click UI, Census syncs timely customer insights into any HubSpot account to help business teams send hyper-personalized messages, build targeted audience segments, and reduce customer acquisition costs.
In addition to HubSpot, Census offers native integrations from the data warehouse to over 200 other marketing, advertising, and business destinations such as Braze, Marketo, Iterable, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Customers can set up a connection in as little as 5 minutes, without any need for manual CSV uploads, custom coding, or assistance from engineering teams — enabling companies to make data actionable faster than ever before.
About Census
Census turns data warehouses into a hub for marketing and business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data from a single source of truth. With its Data Activation platform, powered by reverse ETL, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real time. Hundreds of companies like Sonos, Canva, Masterclass, Figma, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their marketing, sales, and customer success teams. Census is backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.
