Centec Partners with MaxLinear for Next-generation Multi-Gigabit Whitebox Switch Solutions

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) announced today that Centec has chosen it as a partner for next generation Multi-Gigabit whitebox switch solutions leveraging the newly released MaxLinear 2.5G Ethernet Quad-port PHY (GPY241). The solution is designed to meet the next generation Metro and Enterprise network requirements and to help customers quickly adopt the speed-upgrade to Multi-Gigabit Ethernet.
Centec selects MaxLinear 2.5G Ethernet Quad-port PHY for next-generation Ethernet switches (Graphic: Business Wire)
The GPY241 was released earlier this year and enables Centec to provide low-power, cost-effective 2.5G ports in high-speed whitebox switch solutions for their customers. Users can easily move from 1G to 2.5G in the most cost-effective and least disruptive manner, taking advantage of the much higher speed.
“With the fast rise in 2.5G enabled devices and end points expected to approach 1 billion deployed ports across enterprise, computing, industrial and home networking markets within the next five years, whitebox solution providers like Centec are upgrading their products to support higher bandwidth,’ said James Lougheed, Vice President of Marketing, High Performance Analog. “Centec is one of the first whitebox switch vendors to release to market a 48-port 2.5G solution that captures this fast-growing trend.”
“Multi-Gigabit Ethernet switches for campus networks have been shipping for more than half a decade. Yet, as of now, Multi-Gigabit comprises only less than 2% of the total campus switch access ports. The lack of 2.5Gbps purpose-built and cost-optimized solutions, to help bring the price point in vicinity of that of 1Gigabit, has been a major inhibitor of this adoption,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “MaxLinear’s 2.5Gigabit Ethernet Quad-port PHY helps address this pain point in the market in order to accelerate the uptake of Multi-Gigabit switch ports.”
MaxLinear is the first to offer a quad-port PHY solution optimized for multiport 2.5GbE applications, supporting a cumulative bandwidth of 10Gb. The cost and power-optimized GPY241 Quad-port PHY product is ideal for the high port count Ethernet switch market which services the Metro and Enterprise markets and looks to optimize cost, PCB space and power consumption. The GPY241 is also ideal for Wi-Fi Ethernet routers, retail switches, and Gateway products.
Samples and evaluation boards are immediately available. For more information and technical specifications, visit https://www.maxlinear.com/GPY241.
About Suzhou Centec Communications Co., Ltd.
Centec is an established Ethernet switch silicon vendor founded in Suzhou industrial park, January 2005. Centec has constantly endeavored to provide Ethernet switch silicon and SDN/whitebox solutions and has developed 7 generations of switch silicon and SDN/whitebox solutions that are widely deployed in carrier grade Ethernet, enterprise/campus networks and data center networks around the world.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
