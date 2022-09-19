NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
Centerview Partners, a leading independent investment banking advisory firm, announced today that industry veteran Yann Krychowski has joined the firm as a Partner in Centerview’s Paris office. He joins Centerview from Barclays, where he most recently served as Co-Head of Investment Banking for France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and has over two decades of investment banking experience in the European markets.
“I am delighted to welcome Yann as a Partner in Centerview’s Paris office,” said Matthieu Pigasse. “Yann is a seasoned strategic advisor with a strong track record on a variety of significant European transactions and complex corporate matters. Since launching the Paris office a little over two years ago, we have advised on more than 25 transactions and supported companies through numerous strategic and financial decisions that are fundamental to their growth and transformation. Yann’s deep market expertise, strong relationships and sound judgment will prove invaluable to help us build on that momentum, and we very much look forward to his partnership and contributions to the firm and our clients.”
“Centerview is one of the world’s leading investment banks and has quickly become an advisor of choice for French and European corporations. I am honored to contribute to the firm’s continued growth in France alongside Matthieu Pigasse, Nicolas Constant and Pierre Pasqual – along with the Paris office’s 30 other talented bankers – and look forward to guiding Centerview’s clients in today’s dynamic market environment,” said Yann Krychowski.
“Today’s announcement further reinforces the strength of our growing team in Paris and Centerview’s deep commitment to supporting clients across Continental Europe,” said Blair Effron and Robert Pruzan. “Yann’s client experience and team-centric approach are a perfect fit for our firm, and we are proud to support our international clients with thoughtful and strategic advice from our senior bankers in the region.”
Yann Krychowski has over 25 years of investment banking industry experience and has advised on mergers and acquisitions, capital restructurings and capital raisings across all financial institutions sub-sectors, with a particular focus on France, Benelux and Switzerland. Prior to joining Barclays in 2010, Krychowski led French FIG at Citi. He started his career at Salomon Brothers in London in 1996. Krychowski has advised on some of the largest and most significant transactions in Europe, including Banque Postale’s public takeover and subsequent delisting of CNP (€5bn), Covea’s takeover of Partner Re (U$9bn) and the restructuring of French lenders Dexia and CIF on behalf of the French government.
About Centerview Partners
Centerview Partners, based in New York and with offices in London, Paris, San Francisco, and Palo Alto, operates an international investment banking advisory practice across all sectors, specializing in independent advice and other client services capitalizing on the experience of its principals. The firm’s approximately 70 partners and nearly 600 professionals around the world provide senior-level counsel to both domestic and international clients and its business includes general and M&A advisory as well as restructuring.
Since its founding in 2006, the firm has advised clients on over $3 trillion in transactions. Members of the firm have experience in a range of industries including consumer products, financial services, food and beverage, energy, entertainment and media, general industrial & chemicals, energy, real estate, gaming, healthcare and healthcare services, technology, telecommunications, restructuring, retail, and utilities sectors.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005251/en/
CONTACT: Media
FGS Global
Jared Levy/Emily Claffey/Kevin Siegel
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Centerview Partners
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/19/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005251/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.