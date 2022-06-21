Central Valley Journalism Collaborative Taps Michelle Morgante as Editor-in-Chief of a Newly Established News Organization

MERCED, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2022--
The Central Valley Journalism Collaborative (CVJC) appointed Michelle Morgante, as Editor-in-Chief of its newsroom, tapping a news veteran to lead a newly formed journalism collaborative that seeks to activate a vibrant local free press . The goals of the Collaborative are to grow newsroom jobs, increase the diversity of the reporting workforce, engage the next generation of consumers, support local journalism ecosystem innovation, and expand philanthropic investment in the Valley.
Michelle Morgante, named Editor-in-Chief at the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Michelle’s diverse news experience, paired with her Central Valley roots, will raise the profile of our Collaborative,” said Priscilla Enriquez, founding CVJC board member and CEO of the James B. McClatchy Foundation. “CVJC is committed to its vision of fair, unbiased reporting. It is imperative that we fill the gap left by the loss of independent, fact-based news and the proliferation of news deserts in our communities.”
Launched by the James B. McClatchy Foundation, the nonprofit Central Valley Journalism Collaborative project aims to counter the loss of local journalists amid the collapse of the traditional media industry. Led by Morgante as Editor-in-Chief, the Merced-based CVJC will invest in new reporters who will work with existing newsrooms to dive into important Valley issues.
“It’s my hope that, through collaborative journalism, we can build a framework that pairs the long-established practices of community reporting with the emerging systems for collaboration, shared distribution, and mutual sustainability,” said Michelle Morgante, Editor-in-Chief of the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
After earning her bachelor’s degree in political science/international relations from the University of California, Santa Barbara, Morgante launched a journalism career that has taken her across the United States and Latin America. During more than 20 years with The Associated Press, she reported from Detroit, Denver, Portland, Ore., and San Diego; became an editor on the International Desk in New York and the Latin America Desk in Mexico City; and was deputy bureau chief for Florida and then bureau chief for Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska.
In 2015, Morgante returned home to the San Joaquin Valley to become Managing Editor of the Merced Sun-Star, a McClatchy daily newspaper, winning the top General Excellence prize from the California News Publishers Association during her tenure. She later served as Deputy Managing Editor for National Public Radio and worked on the University of California, Merced public relations team. Before joining CVJC, Morgante was the member network director for the Institute for Nonprofit News.
“The richness of the Valley is best reflected in the voices of the people who live and work there. And it is best captured by reporters who live there. With an editor-in-chief based in Merced, Michelle brings the cachet and experience we need to fulfill our mission,” said Susan McClatchy, founding CVJC board member.
