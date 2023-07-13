ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
CentreSpringMD, repeatedly voted Atlanta’s Best Integrative Medicine facility over its 15 year history, continues to grow and expand as patients seek a comprehensive holistic approach to family and personal medical care and wellness. “From heart disease to diabetes, pediatrics to geriatrics, we’ve seen our model of medicine effectively treat more than 30,000 patients across the country,” says Dr. Taz. “The pandemic only accelerated this growth as patients continue to actively advocate for their health.”
Dr. Taz is a best-selling author of the books What Doctors Eat, The 21-Day Belly Fix and The SuperWoman RX, along with the upcoming release of The Hormone Shift this fall. She founded CentreSpringMD in 2009 after her own frustrating personal health journey.
Whether providing routine services including preventive visits, well-checks and sick visits, or managing chronic and complex illness, the team of expert providers, trained by Dr. Taz, use the best of conventional, integrative, functional, holistic and Eastern medical systems to expand the patient’s options for prevention and overall health and wellness. This unique methodology focuses on root cause medicine as providers partner with patients to create a personalized path for wellness.
The mission of CentreSpringMD is to help every patient, every member of every family, understand their core health needs and lifestyle interventions. Per Dr. Smith, “I am thrilled to join Dr. Taz and the team at CentreSpringMD, who share my passion for modernizing healthcare with personalized, proactive strategies. I immediately knew that I would feel at home practicing at CentreSpringMD after witnessing their comprehensive approach to health. Ultimately, I wanted to join a practice environment that allows me to collaborate with patients to address concerns at their root source, empower patients to take control of their well-being, and prevent chronic disease to have patients live longer, healthier lives.”
Dr. Acharya is also dedicated to this mission. "I chose CentreSpringMD because of its commitment to being on the leading edge of integrative medicine. The practice takes a balanced approach to restoring health that utilizes all tools available, and I was excited to join a team with this goal in mind. I chose integrative medicine because I have seen time and time again that a holistic approach, along with root cause medicine, are the only ways to truly reverse disease rather than simply manage symptoms. Integrative medicine is true medicine."
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713194706/en/
For media inquiries, contact Lindsay McNamara of LM Publicity atLindsay@LMpublicity.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH HEALTH INSURANCE
SOURCE: CentreSpringMD
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/13/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/13/2023 09:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713194706/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.