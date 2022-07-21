TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
Centroid Systems Inc., a leading cloud consulting and managed services provider for application and database workloads, today announced it has entered a Strategic Cloud Managed service provider (MSP) partnership with Oracle to further scale their investment in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Centroid’s deep-rooted commitment to Oracle will be leveraged as the company combines this newly announced deepened partnership with their extensive portfolio covering applications, technology, infrastructure and comprehensive technical and functional support services, across various industries.
As a North American Oracle partner and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Centroid’s investment as an MSP enables the accelerated transformation of customer workloads from on-premises, private hosting, and other clouds to OCI. Centroid plans to also further expand and deliver its capabilities to customers by providing a flexible financial model, ease of entry, and speed to cloud consumption. Additionally, the collaboration will position Centroid for continued growth and enable its team of experts to advise and deliver OCI solutions at an accelerated pace for its customers, allowing them to be more competitive in the marketplace.
Jim Brull, Managing Partner of Centroid, said, “We have worked extremely hard to achieve our current success and become a strategic cloud MSP partner. It’s evident that Centroid can drive speed to value, and help the marketplace see the benefits in OCI as we successfully help many more of our customers in their cloud journey.”
“The increasing demand for cloud transformation represents a major opportunity for our partner community,” said Joe Corvaia, group vice president, Strategic Cloud Sales and Partnerships, Oracle. “As a valued, long-standing partner, we are thrilled that Centroid continues to deepen their Oracle expertise as a strategic cloud Managed Service Provider, helping customers successfully modernize and transform their businesses with OCI.”
About Centroid
Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, and founded in 1997 as an Oracle Consulting Services business, Centroid is today a provider of managed cloud services and Oracle enterprise workload consulting services across Oracle, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, and Google cloud platforms. With additional U.S. locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York, and a large office in Hyderabad, India for 24/7 support, the company employs roughly 200 people .
Centroid is recognized as a valued partner of Oracle for nearly 25 years and is one of Oracle’s leading cloud service providers in North America. Centroid has achieved many key milestones, including Oracle’s North American Partner of the Year for Engineered Systems, Oracle Technology, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service over the past 5 years. In addition, Gartner has recognized Centroid in 2021 and 2022 in their Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services. For more information, please visit: https://www.centroid.com/.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
Trademarks
