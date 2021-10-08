In a photo provided by Fox Sports, Gus Johnson, left, and Joel Klatt prepare for the Sept. 4, 2021, NCAA college football game between Penn State and Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. Johnson and Klatt will be on the call for Saturday's game when No. 4 Penn State visits third-ranked Iowa. The two began working together in 2015 when Klatt became Fox's top college football analyst after Charles Davis shifted over to NFL.