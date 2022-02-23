CEO to Demonstrate Pivotal Commware Product Line in Virtual Reality at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022

Pivotal Commware will showcase its mmWave ecosystem at Mobile World Congress Barcelona from February 28 to March 3. Pivotal will show how it has cracked the code for deploying mmWave networks using Pivotal’s Holographic Beam Forming technology inside its hardware products, Echo 5G indoor subscriber and Pivot 5G outdoor network repeaters. Pivotal's repeaters offer the industry's lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) profile.