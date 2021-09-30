ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021--
Keppler Speakers, representing sought-after speakers from the worlds of business leadership, achievement, exploration, innovation, cybersecurity, world affairs, sports and the arts, announced today that CEO Warren Jones has acquired full ownership of the company from founder Jim Keppler under a stock purchase agreement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Although plans for the transaction were made before the onset of the pandemic, completion of the transaction was delayed until the impact on the industry lessened.
Warren Jones joined Keppler Speakers as CEO at the end of 2017, when Jim Keppler became chairman of Keppler Associates, Inc., the corporation doing business as Keppler Speakers. Since its founding in 1983, the company has been co-owned by Jim and Debbie Keppler, and now is co-owned by Warren and Tanya Zinn Jones. Jim Keppler serves in a contributing role with the company, which continues to operate under the name Keppler Speakers.
“ The team at Keppler Speakers is made up of uniquely-talented individuals who earn our company’s reputation for professionalism, speaker knowledge and customer care every day,” said Warren Jones. “ Having worked with this seasoned group and our celebrated speakers, I know our future is bright. I’m eager to work with the team to achieve new growth for the company that Jim Keppler built over more than three decades and now has entrusted to us.”
“ Warren’s leadership of our company over the past four years made my decision a natural one and the transition seamless,” said Jim Keppler. “ His integrity and values have guided his leadership of Keppler Speakers as he signed new speakers, continually improved our operations and most recently steered the company successfully through the pandemic. I look forward to contributing in multiple ways with Warren because of our mutual love of this industry and our relentless optimism about the future of Keppler Speakers. ”
About Keppler Speakers
Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Keppler Speakers represents many of the most prestigious and celebrated speakers from the worlds of business leadership, achievement, exploration, innovation, cybersecurity, world affairs, entertainment, sports and the arts. The company’s expanding customer base includes Fortune 500 companies across multiple industry sectors, national trade associations representing over 75 million members, colleges and universities, performing arts centers and audiences around the world.
For more information about Keppler Speakers, please visit: https://www.kepplerspeakers.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005146/en/
CONTACT: Ronda Estridge
Director of Marketing
703.516.4000
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMUNICATIONS EVENTS/CONCERTS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT OTHER COMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Keppler Speakers
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/30/2021 08:05 AM/DISC: 09/30/2021 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005146/en