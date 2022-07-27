SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022--
Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance MMT® lidar solutions, announced today that Dr. Jun Pei, Chief Executive Officer, and Hull Xu, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the J.P. Morgan Auto conference on August 10, 2022.
Cepton is scheduled to present at the event on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. ET. Interested parties may register to view a live webcast of the presentation here. This registration link, along with Cepton’s investor presentation, can also be found at https://investors.cepton.com/.
Please contact InvestorRelations@cepton.com or your J.P. Morgan representative for inquiries regarding meetings with management at the event.
About Cepton, Inc.
Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT®), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve its vision of safe and autonomous transportation for everyone.
Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.
Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.
