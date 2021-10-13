DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
The "Cerebral Spinal Fluid Management Market Research Report by Product, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cerebral Spinal Fluid Management Market size was estimated at USD 1,374.32 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,452.73 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% reaching USD 1,954.38 million by 2026.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.
Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise prevalence of hydrocephalus and neurological disorders among babies and elderly population
- Increasing demand for advanced cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management devices
Restraints
- High cost of surgical procedures
Opportunities
- Favorable regulatory regulations and FDA approval for the installation of CSF shunt systems
- Rapid advancements in ongoing research projects related to brain barriers and brain fluids
Challenges
- Limited availability of shunts
Company Usability Profiles
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Beckersmith Medical, Inc
- Deltasurgical Limited
- Dispomedica GmbH
- Elekta AB
- G.SURGIWEAR LTD.
- GE Healthcare Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
- Longeviti LLC
- Lyfboat Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Moller Medical GmbH
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Phoenix Biomedical Corp.
- Siemens AG
- SOPHYSA SA
- Sophysa USA Inc
- Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG
- SURGIWEAR LTD
