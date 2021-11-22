DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2021--
Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, and G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company, today announced at GMIS the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) under which they will bring high performance AI capabilities to the Middle East. G42, who manages the region’s largest cloud computing infrastructure, will upgrade its technology stack with Cerebras’ industry-leading CS-2 systems to deliver unparallel AI compute capabilities to its partners and the broader ecosystem.
“Cerebras, in partnership with our extraordinary customers, has achieved incredible breakthroughs that are transforming AI,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Cerebras Systems. “We are privileged to be working with G42, the Middle East’s leader in AI innovation. Together we will transform our industry, making the impossible commonplace.”
This new high-performance AI computing infrastructure will initially be focused on addressing three challenges:
- Building the largest and most capable network for Arabic natural language processing (NLP) to enable the development of innovative and more accurate digital solutions that utilize Arabic.
- Developing deeper and more accurate neural networks to analyze very high spatial and temporal resolution satellite images.
- Leveraging the National Genome Program as a vehicle to develop novel techniques and algorithms for next-generation genomics processing with AI.
Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42, said, “We at G42 believe in the power of partnerships and have embraced this approach to business as a core part of our corporate DNA. We are very pleased to be partnering with a global best in the computing field, Cerebras Systems, to accelerate our research into new AI applications across industries, here in the UAE and beyond.”
Cerebras’ technology accelerates the time to answer for today’s AI work from months to minutes – all at a fraction of the power and space per unit compute. It will also support the multi-trillion parameter models of the future with its brain-scale AI innovations. The company’s CS-2 system, powered by the industry-leading Wafer Scale Engine (WSE-2), is purpose-built for AI, delivering a massive leap forward for customers across pharma & life sciences, supercomputing centers, national labs, and more.
Under the new agreement, G42 will equip its cloud computing business, as well as its research institute, the Inception Institute of Artificial Intelligence, with the new systems to accelerate AI research and the deployment of commercial solutions that will address some of the most pressing challenges faced by local, regional and global organizations across industries.
About Cerebras Systems
Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and subject matter experts of all types. We have come together to build a new class of computer system, designed for the singular purpose of accelerating AI and changing the future of AI work forever. Our Cerebras CS-2 system, powered by the world’s largest processor – the WSE-2, enables customers to accelerate their deep learning by orders of magnitude over general purpose compute.
About G42
G42 is an Abu Dhabi-based global leader in artificial intelligence and cloud computing obsessed about exploring the full potential of AI as a tool that powers progress. Born out of its world-class AI research capabilities, today G42 is building the largest cloud computing infrastructure in the MENA region and manages a diversified portfolio of companies that develop and deploy high-impact, holistic AI solutions across a wide range of industries, including smart city, healthcare, financial services, geospatial, aviation, oil & gas, sports and more. As it pursues its mission, G42 partners with the best of the best, including nations, corporations and individuals, to move the world forward. To know more visit www.g42.ai.
