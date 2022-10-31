SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
Ceremorphic® Inc., developer of the most reliable and energy efficient AI supercomputing architecture, today announced that its Founder and CEO Venkat Mattela will be speaking at this week’s Linley Fall Processor Conference. His presentation, titled “Delivering Reliable and Secure Performance Through Multithread Computing,” will discuss the importance of reliability and security and how Ceremorphic’s processing architecture solves those challenges.
When: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Time: 10:20-12:25 pm
Track B: Session 2 Novel Approaches to Safety, Security, Reliability, and Performance
Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Santa Clara
Presentation Abstract: Reliability and security are key to machine learning applications involving high-precision computing in real time with big data sets. Training workloads, which run for long times, make reliability and security paramount requirements. Conventional methods for high-performance computing, however, are prohibitively expensive for silicon size. Ceremorphic uses its patented multithread-processor architecture to solve the challenges of silicon area, fast recovery, and secure execution. This presentation covers Ceremorphic’s processing architecture for secure and reliable computing.
Founded in April 2020, Ceremorphic currently has 150 full-time employees dedicated to developing advanced silicon and software products for next-generation computing systems. Leveraging more than 100 patents and proven expertise in creating industry-leading silicon system products, Ceremorphic has built a new architecture that delivers the performance needed for applications such as AI model training, automotive processing, drug discovery, HPC, and metaverse processing with unprecedented energy efficiency and reliability. Designed in advanced silicon technology node (TSMC 5nm), this architecture solves today’s high-performance computing problems in reliability, security and energy consumption across all performance-demanding market segments. For more information, visit https://www.ceremorphic.com.
