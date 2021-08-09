BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.
The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $96.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Cerence expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 61 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $97 million to $101 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Cerence shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
