Certuity Appoints Daniel J. Lee as Partner, Chief Revenue Officer and Wealth Advisor

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2023--
Certuity (formerly Camden Capital) has announced the appointment of Daniel J. Lee as Partner, Chief Revenue Officer and Wealth Advisor. Prior to joining Certuity, Mr. Lee spent 10 years at First Republic Bank, most recently as a Senior Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, where he grew new client wealth management assets by approximately $7 billion and worked directly with sophisticated high- and ultra-high-net-worth families. He also served on First Republic Bank’s Leadership Committee and as Regional Wealth Advisor Manager for the Pacific Northwest.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005033/en/
Daniel Lee, Certuity (Photo: Business Wire)
Prior to First Republic Bank, Mr. Lee was a Private Client Advisor at U.S. Trust, where he provided counsel on investment strategy, asset allocation, estate planning, and multi-generational wealth transfer planning to high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and endowments. Prior to U.S. Trust, he served as a Financial Advisor in Merrill Lynch’s Global Wealth Management division in Los Angeles, and he worked in the private equity and real estate divisions of The Jones Group, a multi-family office.
Mr. Lee graduated with honors and as a member of the dean’s list from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Business with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Public Administration. In addition, he received a minor in International Business from Lorenzo de’ Medici in Florence, Italy.
Certuity is a multi-billion-dollar, multi-family office and SEC registered investment adviser (RIA) that provides a holistic approach to wealth management, legacy planning, family office and investment consulting services to high- and ultra-high-net-worth families, founders, business owners, entrepreneurs and select institutions across the country. Its approach to preserving and expanding wealth is a blend of financial strategy, investment philosophy and risk management.
Certuity and its advisors have been recognized in Barron’s Top U.S. Advisors Ranked by State 2014-2023 and America’s Top 100 Independent Advisors 2016-2019; Forbes’ Top Women Advisors 2020-2021 and Best-in-State Advisors 2020-2023; The Financial Times Top 300 Financial Advisors 2015-2020; Financial Advisor Magazine’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms 2013 & 2019 and RIA Ranking 2019-2022; and the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Banking and Finance Visionaries 2021-2023.
Certuity has offices in New York City, North Palm Beach, Manhattan Beach and Santa Monica. Learn more at www.Certuity.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005033/en/
CONTACT: Michael Walsh
Michael@MichaelWalshCommunications.com
612-718-8952
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Certuity
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/08/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/08/2023 08:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005033/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.