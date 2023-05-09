CesiumAstro Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of the Honorable William “Mac” Thornberry as Strategic Advisor

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2023--
CesiumAstro, an industry leader in active phased array communications technology for space and airborne systems, announced today that the Honorable William “Mac” Thornberry, former U.S. Representative to the 13th Congressional District of Texas, joined the company as a Strategic Advisor and will provide counsel on issues related to U.S. national security.
The Honorable William "Mac" Thornberry (Source: Mac Thornberry)
A former chairman and member of the House Armed Services Committee for 26 years, Congressman Thornberry also served as a member of the House Intelligence Committee for 14 years. Widely respected across the political spectrum as an innovator and a strategic thinker, Congressman Thornberry led on critical issues across nuclear posture, homeland security, cyber, and space, as well as enhancing innovation and implementing acquisition reform to benefit the men and women serving our nation.
“We are honored to welcome Congressman Thornberry to our advisory board,” said Shey Sabripour, Founder and CEO of CesiumAstro. “His considerable expertise in national security, as well as the immense impact he has had on the state of Texas, will be an enormous asset to our company as we continue to scale our capabilities and expand our reach. CesiumAstro looks forward to working closely with the Congressman to advance our technologies within the U.S. government.”
As a Strategic Advisor, Congressman Thornberry will provide CesiumAstro with guidance and insight as it extends its products and capabilities to better support the intelligence community and Department of Defense.
"I am excited to join the CesiumAstro team,” said Congressman Thornberry. “CesiumAstro is a leader in vital airborne and space technologies that will make the decisive difference in this increasingly competitive time, and I look forward to assisting to see that our nation benefits from these important capabilities.”
With the addition of Congressman Thornberry to its advisory board, CesiumAstro remains well-positioned to continue its leadership in the space connectivity domain and make valuable contributions to the evolving commercial and government space ecosystems.
About CesiumAstro
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Broomfield, Colorado; El Segundo, California; and the United Kingdom; CesiumAstro builds high-throughput, software-defined phased array communications payloads for airborne and space platforms, including satellites, missiles, UASs, and more. CesiumAstro’s full-stack, multi-mission hardware and software solutions enable a range of commercial, civil, and defense objectives. CesiumAstro provides full in-house design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities based on the ISO AS9100 standard. Visit cesiumastro.com to learn more.
