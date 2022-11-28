MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022--
CG Spectrum Institute has launched two accredited business courses with a creative twist: a Bachelor of Business degree and a Diploma of Business. Six scholarships (worth $100,000 total) are on offer for the first intake starting February 2023.
With a focus on creative thinking, the business courses are designed to shape the next generation of creative leaders: resilient, forward-thinking individuals ready to disrupt the old business model and create the businesses of tomorrow.
The curriculum is suited for entrepreneurs wishing to start a business; individuals wishing to move into leadership roles; and sole proprietors looking to increase their business acumen. Graduates will be well-equipped to innovate, disrupt, scale, and pivot as needed.
“Technology has totally changed the ways in which businesses compete,” says Academic Director, Baden U’Ren. “Consumers expect more immersive and authentic experiences with the businesses they interact with, leaving the door wide open for disruption. The demand for curious, creative and compassionate leaders is booming and our courses are designed to fill this need.”
Registered with the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), CG Spectrum Institute’s accredited courses cover subjects such as business model design, creativity and ideation, alongside leadership skills including problem-solving, conflict resolution, and communication.
Three full scholarships for the Diploma of Business and three half scholarships for the Bachelor of Business will be granted to successful applicants in these categories:
- Excellence in Creative Business Scholarship
- Creative First Nations Scholarship, and;
- The Creative Trailblazer Scholarship
Scholarship submissions close December 30th, 2022 11:59 PM (AEST) and successful recipients will be announced on January 9th, 2023. Eligibility and application details: https://business.cgspectrum.institute/scholarships.
About CG Spectrum Institute
CG Spectrum Institute exists to provide excellence in education through the quality and relevance of its learning environments, scholarship, and student care; and through establishing global industry networks to facilitate graduate employment, career progression and participation as responsible citizens and leaders. CG Spectrum Institute is registered with the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Learn more: https://business.cgspectrum.institute
