Chad Follmer has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Senior Vice President, Alliant Healthcare & Life Sciences. Follmer brings to Alliant decades of experience in developing innovative risk management and insurance solutions for clients in the healthcare and life science industries.
Follmer has spent his entire career developing creative insurance solutions to address healthcare clients’ needs, including self-insurance, captives and other alternative risk finance structures for leading U.S. healthcare organizations. For the new breed of disruptive healthcare clients that are leading change in the healthcare landscape to improve healthcare outcomes, patient experience and system efficiency, Follmer helps organizations to reduce costs and preserve assets while enabling them to confidently pursue their novel business strategies.
“Chad brings tremendous technical expertise as he represents a broad range of clients, including traditional healthcare providers, life science organizations and evolving companies in the healthcare technology and digital health segments,” said Todd Hagemeier, Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Alliant Healthcare. “Chad is a great asset to Alliant Healthcare as he expands the expertise of our healthcare practice and geographic reach on the West Coast.”
Follmer is based in San Francisco, California.
