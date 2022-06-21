GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2022--
ChainAPI, an independent API3 ecosystem project, today announced the launch of its no-code Airnode integration service enabling API providers to seamlessly self-integrate and deploy first-party oracles within the broader Web3 space. While existing oracle solutions traditionally involve intermediaries to support the onboarding and deployment of oracles into the blockchain ecosystem, ChainAPI powers self-deployment and eliminates the need to write code or engage a third party.
This newfound capability empowers data providers – regardless of background or technical knowledge of blockchain – to fully integrate themselves in the broader Web3 space and capture new decentralized markets.
ChainAPI was conceptualized as a value-add to leading first-party blockchain oracle solution API3 ’s Airnode. Airnode serves as an open-source gateway allowing APIs to directly connect to Web3 without ongoing management or use of third parties. As such, businesses leveraging ChainAPI will have first hand control of deployed oracles and on-chain data, resulting in full authority and ownership of their Web3 business. Airnode’s additional key features include:
- Seamless setup and deployment in minutes, alongside a “set-and-forget” system.
- No maintenance required.
- Free to deploy and pay as you go; cryptocurrency free.
- Only fully GDPR compliant on-chain blockchain API gateway.
Initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain and its testenets, ChainAPI is compatible with the widely-used Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to support the majority of traditional businesses looking to enter Web3.
“The launch of ChainAPI is an incredible step forward in combining traditional and Web3-native business ecosystems. Now, organizations that weren't born on the decentralized web but want to serve projects built on various blockchains can achieve their goal without any previous blockchain experience,” said Heikki Vänttinen, co-founder of API3. “All a data provider needs to do is utilize the no-code solution, connect their API oracle, and deploy – it has never been easier.”
Looking ahead, ChainAPI will aim to offer a number of advanced features related to monetization, management, and access control. To learn more about ChainAPI and its Airnode integration service, visit ChainAPI.com and follow ChainAPI on Twitter @ChainAPIcom.
About ChainAPI
ChainAPI is an ecosystem project of leading first-party blockchain oracle solution API3. It is a no-code Airnode integration service enabling API providers to seamlessly self-integrate and deploy first-party oracles within the broader Web3 space.
About API3
The API3 Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) leading the movement from legacy third-party oracle networks to first-party oracle solutions that deliver more security, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Powered by Airnode first-party oracles, API3’s Decentralized APIs (dAPIs) are decentrally controlled and blockchain-native data feeds with quantifiable security.
