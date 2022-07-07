Challenges and Wins of Development in Nigeria’s Niger Delta Delivered in PIND 2021 Annual Report

ABUJA, Nigeria & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
With the theme of “Sustaining Solutions That Work,” Nigerian nonprofit and non-governmental organization (NGO) Foundation for Partnerships Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has issued their PIND 2021 Annual Report. PIND, which started off in 2010 by giving out grants to other implementers, has since evolved into a go-to resource, convener, and implementer of development programs and projects for other funders in the region. The NGO has accomplished this through robust programs focused on community-driven, research-backed needs: prosperity and peace through economic growth and peacebuilding.
PIND 2021 Annual Report
“PIND’s work as a long-time, independent development resource in the Niger Delta has empowered the region’s communities, bestriding age, ability, education, gender, location, or status,” said PIND Executive Director Tunji Idowu. “Our programs deliver the financing, information, linkages, mindsets, skills, technologies, and tools that have proven to improve lives and livelihoods.”
The PIND 2021 Annual Report’s vivid “2021 Landscape” (see page 7) showcases the economic, political, security, and social factors in consideration in the reporting year—many still applicable today. Regionally, the Niger Delta is preparing for possible conflicts as Nigeria’s 2023 General Elections approach (at state and national levels) and the limitations of a changing funding environment. The report also highlights key outcomes in each program, project, initiative, and enabling area. These impacts are showcased through personal stories from the beneficiaries of PIND’s economic development and peacebuilding programs.
Key results from PIND’s 2021 reporting year include:
- NGN 466.7 million/USD 1.1 million saved by community users of facilitated renewable energy solutions; with women-run households and businesses making up 62 percent of first-time beneficiaries (See pages 8-9, 29-29, & 45)
- NGN 10.84 billion/USD 26.48 million in additional investments in agriculture, business, and technology influenced by PIND from the public sector (governments), private sector, and donor agencies (See pages 8-9 & 14)
- NGN 71 million/USD 173,170 in grants distributed to Delta State Nigeria implementing partners to provide more than 580 youth with technical and vocational education and training (TVET) (See pages 43-45)
- More than 113,300 people reached with gender equity and social inclusion messaging (GESI) about opportunities for women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) (See pages 43-45)
- More than 10,500 new full-time jobs were facilitated in the agro-allied and renewable energy sectors; over ⅔ (66 percent) were jobs for women (See pages 8-9 & 47)
“As the landscape in which we work evolves and still presents challenges—such as funding opportunities being redirected out of the Niger Delta —it is even more apparent that multiple partners and stakeholders in all sectors must come together to address the needs of the region,” said PIND Board of Trustees Chairperson Rick Kennedy.
Read the PIND 2021 Annual Report at 2021Report.PINDfoundation.org.
About PIND
The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) is a nonprofit organization that promotes peace and equitable economic growth in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region through multi-stakeholder partnerships. Our work is funded with the support of esteemed partners and collaborators, and we implement collaborative market-based, community-owned programs to mitigate conflicts and boost opportunities for local businesses. This ensures that economic progress occurs in a systemic, inclusive, and sustainable manner. Our vision is to foster a strong legacy of sustainable peace and development among communities in the Niger Delta. PIND’s US-based counterpart is NDPI (Niger Delta Partnership Initiative), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more at PINDfoundation.org.
