NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading healthcare technology company, will release first quarter fiscal 2023 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The company will also host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Due to the previously announced transaction with OptumInsight, the company will not be taking questions during the conference call.
Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call via the Company's website at https://ir.changehealthcare.com/. The webcast will be available for on-demand listening at the aforementioned URL until August 4, 2023.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.
CHNG-IR
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005043/en/
CONTACT: David Elliott
VP, Enterprise Strategy & Investor Relations
205.907.5540
daelliott@changehealthcare.comKatherine Wojtecki
External Communications
630-624-9142
Katherine.Wojtecki@changehealthcare.com
KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS
SOURCE: Change Healthcare Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/21/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 07/21/2022 07:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005043/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.