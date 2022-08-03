NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG) (the “Company” or “Change Healthcare”), a leading healthcare technology company, today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2022.
“Our first quarter growth, despite headwinds from lower COVID-related activities and customer attrition related to the extended merger process, demonstrates the underlying momentum in the business,” said Neil de Crescenzo, president and chief executive officer. “We believe our sales pipeline and continued investments in innovation establish a strong foundation for growth as we move through fiscal 2023.”
Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Highlights:
Recent Business Highlights
- Released InterQual® 2022, which includes new criteria for emergent trends, restructured and interactive criteria to streamline workflows, and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive proactive insights and efficiency.
- Launched Patient Engagement suite, which combines Luma Health’s Patient Success Platform™ solution with Change Healthcare’s revenue cycle management solutions to give patients and providers a cohesive experience that spans the entire healthcare journey.
Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Total Revenue 1
$884.5 million
$867.9 million
Solutions Revenue 1
$831.3 million
$816.6 million
Net Income (Loss)
$(23.2) million
$(3.6) million
Diluted EPS 2
$(0.07)
$(0.01)
Adjusted EBITDA
$280.2 million
$282.7 million
Adjusted Net Income
$123.8 million
$133.0 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS 2
$0.38
$0.41
1. Total Revenue and Solutions Revenue for first quarter of fiscal 2022 included the impact of fair value adjustments to deferred revenue resulting from the McKesson exit, which reduced revenue recognized by $4.5 million.
|2. Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the current period are based on 327 million shares compared to 323 million shares in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
Solutions revenue in the first quarter grew 1.8% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by volume growth and new sales. Adjusted EBITDA declined 0.9% over the same period, impacted by investments to support business initiatives, wage inflation and negative mix, partially offset by the aforementioned revenue growth.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights
Net cash provided by operating activities was $83.3 million and free cash flow was $3.8 million, in each case, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $110.1 million and $44.1 million, respectively.
Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow each are affected by pass-thru funds we receive from certain pharmaceutical industry participants in advance of our obligation to remit these funds to participating retail pharmacies. Such pass-thru funds on hand decreased by $7.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022, decreasing free cash flow for the period by that amount, and increased by $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
The Company ended the quarter with approximately $94.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $4,491.3 million of total debt. During the first quarter, the Company repaid $100.0 million of its Senior Notes, and repaid an additional $50 million subsequent to the end of the quarter.
Segments
During the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company made certain changes in the way it manages its business and how it views operating results. Specifically, the Company made the following changes:
- Established the Enterprise Imaging business as a standalone reportable segment under its own general manager, reporting directly to the Company’s chief executive officer. This business was previously presented within the Software & Analytics reportable segment.
- Shifted responsibility for certain products from one reportable segment to another to better align the Company’s portfolio of service offerings, which will impact the Technology-Enabled Services, Network Solutions, and Software & Analytics reportable segments.
The Company now reports its financial results in four reportable segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, Enterprise Imaging and Technology-Enabled Services. Segment information for historical periods has been retrospectively restated in the accompanying materials to reflect the new organizational structure.
Guidance
Due to the proposed transaction with OptumInsight, we will no longer be providing financial guidance.
Update on Proposed Merger with OptumInsight
On January 5, 2021, OptumInsight, a diversified health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group, and Change Healthcare agreed to combine (the “Merger”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, UnitedHealth Group, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Change Healthcare common stock for $25.75 per share in cash. The Boards of Directors of both UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare have unanimously approved the terms of the Merger, and Change Healthcare stockholders voted to approve the Merger on April 13, 2021. The closing of the Merger is subject to applicable regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
On February 24, 2022, the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and certain other parties commenced litigation to block the Merger, and the Company continues to support UnitedHealth Group in working toward closing the Merger. Trial for that action commenced on August 1, 2022.
On April 4, 2022, the parties to the merger agreement entered into a waiver pursuant to which, among other things, Change Healthcare and UnitedHealth Group each waived its right to terminate the merger agreement until the earlier of (i)the tenth business day following a final order issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with respect to the complaint filed by the DOJ that prohibits the consummation of the Merger and (ii) December 31, 2022. OptumInsight will pay a $650 million fee to Change Healthcare in the event the Merger is unable to be completed because of the decision issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia upon completion of the trial that commenced on August 1, 2022.
Additionally, the Company will be permitted to declare and pay a one-time special dividend of up to $2.00 in cash per each issued and outstanding share of its common stock, with a record date and payment date to be determined in the sole discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors (or a committee thereof). The Company expects to pay the dividend at or about the time of closing the Merger.
On April 22, 2022, UnitedHealth Group, as seller, entered into an equity purchase agreement and related agreements relating to the sale of the Company’s claims editing business to an affiliate of investment funds of TPG Capital for a base purchase price in cash equal to $2.2 billion (subject to customary adjustments). Consummation of the transaction is contingent on a number of conditions, including the consummation of the Merger.
Webcast Information
Change Healthcare will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Due to the previously announced transaction with OptumInsight, the Company will not be taking questions during the conference call.
Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call via the Company's website at https://ir.changehealthcare.com/. The webcast will be available for on-demand listening at the aforementioned URL until August 4, 2023.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Revenue:
Solutions revenue
$
831,343
$
816,648
Postage revenue
53,126
51,208
Total revenue
884,469
867,856
Operating expenses:
Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)
357,096
352,063
Research and development
74,197
71,240
Sales, marketing, general and administrative
197,886
177,955
Customer postage
53,126
51,208
Depreciation and amortization
171,722
168,211
Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net
3,189
3,037
Total operating expenses
857,216
823,714
Operating income (loss)
27,253
44,142
Non-operating (income) and expense
Interest expense, net
56,870
59,386
Loss on extinguishment of debt
390
—
Other, net
2,472
(3,189)
Total non-operating (income) and expense
59,732
56,197
Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)
(32,479)
(12,055)
Income tax provision (benefit)
(9,311)
(8,450)
Net income (loss)
$
(23,168)
$
(3,605)
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.07)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
326,562,482
322,546,171
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
94,009
$
252,298
Accounts receivable, net
717,684
720,122
Contract assets, net
130,351
162,828
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
204,357
177,659
Total current assets
1,146,401
1,312,907
Property and equipment, net
126,781
141,340
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
61,423
65,680
Goodwill
4,101,659
4,112,904
Intangible assets, net
3,587,019
3,699,603
Other noncurrent assets, net
613,698
600,061
Total assets
$
9,636,981
$
9,932,495
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
85,208
$
104,273
Accrued expenses
383,368
461,506
Deferred revenue
409,952
469,098
Due to related parties, net
29,560
13,057
Current portion of long-term debt
4,708
10,006
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
20,009
21,726
Total current liabilities
932,805
1,079,666
Long-term debt, excluding current portion
4,486,565
4,580,087
Long-term operating lease liabilities
48,580
52,286
Deferred income tax liabilities
555,616
563,606
Tax receivable agreement obligations to related parties
79,503
104,863
Tax receivable agreement obligations
174,445
202,762
Other long-term liabilities
68,581
73,118
Total liabilities
6,346,095
6,656,388
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common Stock (par value, $0.001), 9,000,000,000 and 9,000,000,000 shares authorized and 313,131,714 and 306,796,076 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively
327
313
Preferred stock (par value, $0.001), 900,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
4,384,631
4,340,759
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
29,177
35,116
Accumulated deficit
(1,123,249)
(1,100,081)
Total stockholders' equity
3,290,886
3,276,107
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,636,981
$
9,932,495
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited and amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(23,168)
$
(3,605)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
171,722
168,211
Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale
1,302
717
Accretion and changes in estimate, net
4,800
4,732
Equity compensation
49,961
26,166
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
(10,411)
(8,989)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
7,770
7,910
Loss on extinguishment of debt
390
—
Non-cash lease expense
5,681
7,007
Other, net
3,916
249
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
1,991
(11,773)
Contract assets, net
30,028
(3,090)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(20,811)
(25,029)
Accounts payable
(2,481)
34,722
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(75,394)
(53,649)
Deferred revenue
(61,981)
(33,472)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
83,315
110,107
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capitalized expenditures
(79,535)
(66,006)
Other, net
—
(1,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(79,535)
(67,006)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on Senior Notes
(100,000)
—
Payments under tax receivable agreements
(48,462)
(21,537)
Receipts (payments) on derivative instruments
(410)
(7,364)
Employee tax withholding on vesting of equity compensation awards
(6,407)
(13,015)
Payments on deferred financing obligations
(2,331)
(6,796)
Payment of senior amortizing notes
(4,254)
(3,965)
Proceeds from exercise of equity awards
1,274
5,225
Other, net
(58)
(116)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(160,648)
(47,568)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,421)
470
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(158,289)
(3,997)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
252,298
113,101
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
94,009
$
109,104
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited and amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
(23,168)
$
(3,605)
Income tax provision (benefit)
(9,311)
(8,450)
Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)
(32,479)
(12,055)
Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale
1,302
717
Depreciation and amortization
171,722
168,211
Interest expense, net
56,870
59,386
Equity compensation
49,961
26,166
Acquisition accounting adjustments
(4,613)
(559)
Acquisition and divestiture-related costs
17,944
6,394
Integration and related costs
1,428
11,368
Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs
5,629
9,928
Severance costs
2,482
4,720
Accretion and changes in estimate, net
4,800
4,732
Impairment of long-lived assets and other
1,161
1,612
Loss on extinguishment of debt
390
—
Other non-routine, net
3,583
2,108
Adjusted EBITDA
$
280,180
$
282,728
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
(23,168)
$
(3,605)
Amortization expense resulting from acquisition method adjustments
113,194
124,314
EBITDA adjustments
82,765
66,469
Tax effect of EBITDA adjustments and amortization expense
(49,012)
(54,222)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
123,779
$
132,956
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share
$
0.38
$
0.41
Segment Results
(unaudited and amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
$
%
2022
2021
Change
Change
Segment revenue
Software and Analytics
$
344,927
$
337,823
$
7,104
2.1
%
Network Solutions
223,283
218,264
5,019
2.3
%
Enterprise Imaging
83,085
82,396
689
0.8
%
Technology-Enabled Services
213,169
216,776
(3,607)
(1.7)
%
Postage and Eliminations (1)
20,005
17,058
2,947
17.3
%
Purchase Accounting Adjustment (2)
—
(4,461)
4,461
(100.0)
%
Net Revenue
$
884,469
$
867,856
$
16,613
1.9
%
Segment adjusted EBITDA
Software and Analytics
$
144,973
$
137,028
$
7,945
5.8
%
Network Solutions
111,433
113,617
(2,184)
(1.9)
%
Enterprise Imaging
18,648
19,960
(1,312)
(6.6)
%
Technology-Enabled Services
5,126
12,123
(6,997)
(57.7)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
280,180
$
282,728
$
(2,548)
(0.9)
%
(1)
Revenue for Postage and Eliminations includes postage revenue of $53.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $51.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
(2)
Amount reflects the impact to deferred revenue resulting from the McKesson exit which reduced revenue recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Reconciliation of Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(unaudited and amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1)
$
83,315
$
110,107
Capital expenditures
(79,535)
(66,006)
Free cash flow
3,780
44,101
Adjustments to free cash flow (2):
Integration and related costs
1,428
11,368
Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs
5,629
9,928
Severance costs
2,482
4,720
Integration and strategic capital expenditures
845
6,395
Adjusted free cash flow
$
14,164
$
76,512
(1)
Includes cash used by pass-thru funds of $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and cash provided by pass-thru funds of $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
(2)
All operating costs and integration and strategic capital expenditures are presented on an as-incurred basis.
