BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2023--
Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, today announced that Alpaslan Dilekci has joined the company’s Energy Practice in Europe as a vice president.
“Alpaslan brings extensive energy industry experience and expertise across European markets, further expanding CRA's capabilities and offerings in Germany and Central Europe,” said Paul Maleh, CRA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m pleased to welcome Alpaslan to CRA.”
“Alpaslan’s experience in leading many complex energy, utility and capital intense infrastructure projects will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in Germany and Central Europe,” said Christopher Russo, Vice President and Energy Practice Leader. “We look forward to leveraging his knowledge and experience with respect to strategic public and private projects to deliver outstanding client results. CRA will now be able to offer clients a more comprehensive range of solutions and support in navigating the rapidly evolving energy landscape in Germany and the DACH region.”
Mr. Dilekci has built and led multiple strategy and operations teams for international and regional consulting firms in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and undertaken complex digital and capital intense infrastructure projects. Prior to joining CRA, Mr. Dilekci founded and grew two startups in Germany, focusing on renewables and AC-charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
He was previously a partner with a consulting firm where he led energy and renewables teams for the German and Swiss markets, focusing on trading, retail, market fundamentals, climate, and sustainability. Mr. Dilekci holds a MSc in Energy Economics from RWTH Aachen University and the University of Münster.
About CRA’s Energy Practice
CRA’s Energy Practice provides services to a wide range of industry clients, including utilities, ISOs, RTOs, large customers, and investors. The Energy Practice has teams in CRA offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York City, Toronto, and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.crai.com/energy
About Charles River Associates (CRA)
Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Statements in this press release concerning the addition of Alpaslan Dilekci, CRA’s Energy Practice, the expansion of the Energy Practice, and any future business Mr. Dilekci may generate for CRA, are “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties. Information contained in these forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain, and actual performance and results may differ materially due to many important factors. Such factors that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by CRA include, among others: the failure to generate engagements for us; the potential loss of clients; the demand environment; global economic conditions; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; and intense competition. Additional potential factors that could affect our financial results are included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, and we do not intend to do so.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005436/en/
CONTACT: Media Relations
CRA International
617-425-6453
Nicholas Manganaro
Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
617-542-5300
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL
SOURCE: Charles River Associates
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/16/2023 08:30 AM/DISC: 03/16/2023 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005436/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.