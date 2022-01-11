BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022--
Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced Elizabeth Bailey has joined CRA as a Vice President in its Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice in the Company’s Oakland office.
Dr. Bailey specializes in antitrust, competition policy, and intellectual property issues and has consulted in a wide variety of matters across industries. Dr. Bailey also has provided economic analysis on mergers and acquisitions in the United States, Canada and Europe, and has appeared before the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and the Canadian Competition Bureau regarding numerous transactions.
“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Bailey to our team,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “She will greatly add to CRA’s team of skilled antitrust experts.”
“Dr. Bailey is a highly-sought economic expert for merger analysis, antitrust and intellectual property matters, so we are excited to have her join our team,” said CRA’s Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice Leader Margaret Sanderson.
Dr. Bailey was recognized in Who’s Who Legal: Competition multiple years in a row and was described as a “most highly regarded” antitrust economist and a “market leader who can gain the trust of c-suite and board-level clients,” and one who “gets deals over the line with her creative thinking.” Other Who’s Who Legal commentary noted that Dr. Bailey is “an absolute go-to for retail mergers” thanks to her “efficient econometric analysis and strong client-oriented approach.” Additionally, the American Bar Association Antitrust Law Section recently described Dr. Bailey as a “powerhouse economist.”
Dr. Bailey is a frequent speaker and writer on antitrust and intellectual property. Her papers have been published in The American Economic Review, The Journal of Economic Perspectives, Review of Industrial Organization, The B.E. Journal of Economic Analysis & Policy, and Managing Intellectual Property. She serves as a Senior Editor for The Antitrust Law Journal, a publication of the American Bar Association’s Section of Antitrust Law. Dr. Bailey serves as a board member for W@Competition in the Americas and an advisory board member to the American Bar Association’s Section of Antitrust Law Women.Connected Committee (formerly the Women’s Initiative).
Dr. Bailey received her BA degree from Colgate University and a PhD in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She teaches advanced corporate finance to executives at The Wharton School and has been a Lecturer in the Finance Group at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Prior to that, she was an award-winning teacher in the W.P. Carey business school at Arizona State University.
About CRA’s Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice
CRA’s competition economists provide economic analysis and testimony in competition matters around the world. Many have served in government antitrust agencies and are members of premier academic, economic, and law faculties. Their experience extends to many industries, including health care, energy, computer hardware/software, retailing, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, entertainment, transportation, natural resources, sports, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and consumer products.
About Charles River Associates (CRA)
Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
