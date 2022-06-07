BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2022--
Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that David Cowen has joined CRA as a Vice President in the Forensic Services practice.
Mr. Cowen has more than 25 years of digital forensics, information security, and cyber incident response experience. His work has included helping clients to identify and protect their most valuable information. He also has extensive experience testifying on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants regarding theft of trade secrets, as well as a range of other digital forensic subjects, including software piracy, insider trading, and electronic document authenticity issues.
“We’re excited to welcome David Cowen to CRA,” said CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. “David will join a diverse team of seasoned forensic professionals who assist clients in gaining deeper insights when independently responding to allegations of fraud, abuse, cybercrime and non-compliance.”
“David is a recognized and award-winning thought leader, a frequently requested speaker, and an author of numerous articles, white papers, and books on digital forensics,” said Forensic Services practice leader Kristofer Swanson. “We look forward to working with David on the complex, cross-border, and multi-disciplinary forensic investigations that our clients entrust us with regularly.”
Mr. Cowen co-founded and led a digital forensics and cyber incident response consulting business for more than 14 years until it was acquired by a Big Four accounting firm. For the past three years, he served as a leader within that firm’s cyber incident response practice. David holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Dallas, as well as the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CCP), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Cyber Forensics Professional (CCFP), GIAC Certified Forensic Examiner (GCFE), and Advanced Certificate for Executives in Management, Innovation, and Technology (ACE) certifications.
About CRA’sForensic Services Practice
CRA’s Forensic Services practice assists clients by independently responding to allegations of fraud, abuse, cybercrime, misconduct, and non-compliance, deploying cross-trained teams of experienced forensic professionals to deliver deep and timely insights. The Forensics Services practice – including our state-of-the art digital forensics, eDiscovery, and cyber incident response labs – has been certified under International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 requirements as part of our industry-leading commitment to our clients and their information security.
About Charles River Associates (CRA)
Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
