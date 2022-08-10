BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022--
Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that the Company will present at the 13 th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24, 2022, at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago.
CRA’s Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad Holmes is scheduled to present at 9:30 a.m. CT, 10:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, Mr. Holmes will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. An audio replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation.
About Charles River Associates (CRA)
Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
