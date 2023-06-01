BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, announced today that the Company will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. CRA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Additionally, Mr. Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Mahoney, and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad Holmes will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on June 14 and 15.
About Charles River Associates (CRA)
Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
