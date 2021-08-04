WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $88.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.61 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.
The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $914.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $869.6 million.
Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.10 to $10.35 per share.
Charles River shares have risen 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 98% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL