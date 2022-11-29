WILTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
Charles Taylor, a leading provider of claims solutions to the United States (U.S.) and global insurance markets, announced today it has acquired The Matrix Companies (Matrix), a third-party administrator (TPA) and risk management specialist.
Founded in 2000, Matrix has established itself as a leading provider of workers’ compensation claims management in Ohio. As one of the largest TPAs in the state, Matrix has an exceptional reputation for providing end-to-end claims solutions with outstanding customer service. This acquisition further strengthens Charles Taylor’s presence in the Midwest as it continues its growth strategy across the country.
The acquisition also broadens Charles Taylor’s portfolio by including Matrix’s full spectrum of risk management and workplace safety solutions. In turn, the acquisition provides Matrix clients with national claims and TPA coverage, property & casualty expertise, enhanced technology and sophisticated data and analytics reporting.
“This expansion further solidifies our strategy to deliver comprehensive, best-in-class claims solutions across the U.S,” stated Christopher Schaffer, Chief Executive Officer for Charles Taylor Global TPA. “The Matrix team not only brings us local expertise and enhanced claims capabilities, but also a culture of professionalism and a reputation for remarkable customer service that is at the core of Charles Taylor’s values.”
In addition to workers’ compensation, self-insured TPA and claims management services for employers in Ohio, Matrix offers a wide portfolio of employment and workforce services, including case management, unemployment administration, Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) management and disability management for employers across the country.
“Throughout this process, Charles Taylor has proven to be a company who places a high value on providing superior client service while also recognizing the importance of developing, supporting and retaining its employees,” stated Brent Messmer, President and CEO of The Matrix Companies. “With this mindset, we’re excited for the ability to offer national claims management services to clients, while maintaining our people first culture.”
About Charles Taylor
Charles Taylor is an independent, global provider of claims solutions, insurance management services and technology platforms for all property and casualty and specialty insurance markets. We offer complex loss adjusting, technical services, third-party administration, and managed care programs with specialization in P&C, aviation, energy and marine claims. With over 100 years of expertise at our core, we offer a comprehensive suite of solutions across all lines of business to help our clients manage risk.
Charles Taylor employs more than 3,100 staff across our expansive global network in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The company delivers risk management solutions to a diversified customer base that includes regional, national and international insurance companies, self-insured employers, mutuals, captives, brokers, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers. Our clients benefit from customized solutions, technical expertise and the global reach of our award-winning solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005402/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Joshua Rosen, Prosek Partners
KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Charles Taylor
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/29/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/29/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005402/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.