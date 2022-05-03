NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2022--
Charles Taylor, a leading provider of claims solutions to the United States and global insurance markets, today announced that it has appointed Cullen Sophy as US CEO of Adjusting and Technical Services. Cullen served for the last four years as Executive Vice President of Property at Charles Taylor. He succeeds Vince Cole, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity outside the loss-adjusting industry. Cullen assumed his new responsibilities on May 1.
Since joining Charles Taylor in 2018, Cullen has spearheaded the expansion of Charles Taylor Adjusting’s US Property team, whose continued success under his leadership has been a key driver of the company’s rapid growth in the US market. Charles Taylor has also built out a deep bench of talent, expertise, and experience at every level of the US Adjusting and Technical Services business. Cullen is supported by the existing experienced and high-performing Executive team including Shareen Minor, Chief Commercial Officer; Corey Schrauben, President of Engineering; David Perry, Director and EVP, Casualty; and Chuck Klehr, Managing Director and EGA, Energy.
Over the last five years, Charles Taylor has increased its US Adjusting and Technical Services revenues by eightfold and expanded its capabilities to provide a full range of large-loss and mid-market adjusting solutions across key sectors including property, casualty, cyber, marine, natural resources, engineering and environmental services. The company added a record number of new clients in 2021, continuing its track record of increasing the number of new clients every year since 2017. In the process, the company has maintained its focus on exceptional client service, which has been supported by the successful recruitment and consistent investment in best-in-class training to broaden the team’s technical expertise in managing large and complex claims.
Damian Ely, Chief Executive of Charles Taylor Adjusting, said: “The US Executive team has driven incredible success in the US Adjusting and Technical Services market in recent years. Cullen is an exceptional leader whose track record, market reputation and vision gives me every confidence in our continued success in the months and years ahead. We are thrilled for him to take on the role of CEO. We’d also like to thank Vince Cole for his valuable and significant contributions leading our growth in the US – he has helped build enormous momentum for the company. We wish him every success in his future endeavors.”
Commenting on his appointment, Cullen said: “During my time at Charles Taylor I have seen the business establish itself as a major force in the US market. And for all that we’ve already been able to achieve in recent years, there is so much opportunity ahead. I’m grateful for the chance to lead our world-class team as we continue our growth journey, and it’s great to be able to hit the ground running.”
Based in Pasadena, California, Cullen is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, serving in a variety of leadership roles, including Head of Specialty Services and Vice President of Operations.
About Charles Taylor
Charles Taylor is an independent, global provider of claims solutions, insurance management services and technology platforms for all property and casualty markets, including commercial property, workers’ compensation, and auto/liability. We offer complex loss adjusting, technical services, third-party administration and managed care programs with specialization in catastrophic, aviation, energy and marine claims. With over 100 years of expertise at our core, we offer a comprehensive suite of solutions across all lines of business to help our clients manage risk.
Charles Taylor employs more than 3,100 staff across our expansive global network in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The company delivers risk management solutions to a diversified customer base that includes regional, national and international insurance companies, self-insured employers, mutuals, captives, brokers, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers. Our clients benefit from customized solutions, technical expertise and the global reach of our award-winning solutions.
